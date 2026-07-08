The Chase Sapphire Preferred's Best Transfer Deal Is Going Away. Here Are 3 That Still Make It Worth It

World of Hyatt has long been regarded as the best transfer option in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. Move your points over at a 1:1 ratio, and you can squeeze noticeably more value out of your rewards without much extra work. But that math gets worse on Oct. 1 for holders of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), when Chase cuts the Hyatt transfer ratio from 1:1 to 4:3, a 25% devaluation.

If Hyatt was the reason you kept the card, it's fair to feel a little burned. But the Ultimate Rewards program still has plenty of other good exits. Here's what changed, and where your points still go far.

The Hyatt transfer ratio drops 25% on Oct. 1

Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards points move to World of Hyatt at 1:1, and Hyatt has a reputation for cheap award pricing compared with other hotel programs.

Starting Oct. 1, that ratio shifts to 4:3, meaning you'll need 4 Chase points to get 3 Hyatt points.

In practical terms, 40,000 Chase points used to become 40,000 Hyatt points. After the change, that same 40,000 Chase points becomes 30,000 Hyatt points.

Hyatt still beats many hotel programs on value per point. It just isn't the outlier it used to be.

Note that Hyatt points transfers with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ will remain unaffected. The devaluation applies only to select cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and legacy cards.

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