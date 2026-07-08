The Chase Sapphire Preferred's Best Transfer Deal Is Going Away. Here Are 3 That Still Make It Worth It
World of Hyatt has long been regarded as the best transfer option in the Chase Ultimate Rewards program. Move your points over at a 1:1 ratio, and you can squeeze noticeably more value out of your rewards without much extra work. But that math gets worse on Oct. 1 for holders of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), when Chase cuts the Hyatt transfer ratio from 1:1 to 4:3, a 25% devaluation.
If Hyatt was the reason you kept the card, it's fair to feel a little burned. But the Ultimate Rewards program still has plenty of other good exits. Here's what changed, and where your points still go far.
The Hyatt transfer ratio drops 25% on Oct. 1
Right now, Chase Ultimate Rewards points move to World of Hyatt at 1:1, and Hyatt has a reputation for cheap award pricing compared with other hotel programs.
Starting Oct. 1, that ratio shifts to 4:3, meaning you'll need 4 Chase points to get 3 Hyatt points.
In practical terms, 40,000 Chase points used to become 40,000 Hyatt points. After the change, that same 40,000 Chase points becomes 30,000 Hyatt points.
Hyatt still beats many hotel programs on value per point. It just isn't the outlier it used to be.
Note that Hyatt points transfers with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ will remain unaffected. The devaluation applies only to select cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and legacy cards.
3 other great transfer partners worth using
- United MileagePlus still transfers Chase points at 1:1, and United's route map covers almost anywhere you'd want to fly domestically. Peak-date pricing can get steep, but saver-level awards to international destinations remain some of the strongest values in the whole partner list.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards also holds at 1:1, and Southwest skips blackout dates and change fees entirely. That flexibility often matters more than squeezing out a slightly higher point value somewhere else, especially if your plans tend to shift.
- IHG One Rewards fills the hotel-shaped hole Hyatt leaves behind. IHG's award chart runs cheaper than most major hotel programs, so your points stretch further per night even without Hyatt's old 1:1 edge.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Every travel partner you can still transfer Chase points to
The "best" transfer partner for you might be something totally different. It really depends on your preferred airlines, deals you can snag, or locations you travel to.
Chase partners with 10 airlines and four hotel programs for point transfers:
- Aer Lingus AerClub
- British Airways Club
- Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- Iberia Club
- JetBlue TrueBlue
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
- Southwest Rapid Rewards
- United MileagePlus
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
- Air Canada Aeroplan
- IHG One Rewards
- Marriott Bonvoy
- World of Hyatt
- Wyndham Rewards
Why now's still a good time to apply
The Hyatt cut stings if hotels were your whole strategy. For everyone else, the Chase Sapphire Preferred's transfer program is still one of the more flexible ones in travel rewards.
There's also a limited-time offer live right now.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER:
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.
Check out our full Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review to see why the card is one of our most recommended travel cards in 2026.
FAQs
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Chase points are worth about $0.01 at baseline, whether you redeem for gift cards, statement credits, or Chase Travel bookings. Points Boost pushes that further for Chase Sapphire Preferred cardmembers, worth up to 1.5X on top-booked hotels and select airline flights through Chase Travel, no transfer required.
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No. Once Chase Ultimate Rewards points move to an airline or hotel partner, the transfer is final and can't be reversed. If you're not 100% certain about a transfer, it's best to hold off and keep holding the Chase points vs. getting stuck with a currency you won't use.
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Yes, eligible cardholders can transfer points to a spouse or another household member, and often between their own Chase accounts. The names on both accounts typically need to match closely, so confirm with Chase directly before attempting a transfer outside your household.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, and Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.