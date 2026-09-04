The Chase Sapphire Preferred's Top 3 Little-Known Perks

Most people know the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for its earning rates and welcome bonus -- and there's good reason for that.

The card has long come with 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), and 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Taken together, that's more than enough to justify the $95 annual fee already.

But a few of the card's other perks barely get mentioned -- and they're probably worth more than you realize. Here are three Chase Sapphire Preferred perks that are worth keeping on your radar.

1. Cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred will reimburse you up to $120 for a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application, once every four years. Chase added this benefit just a few months ago, which helps explain why some people don't know about it.

But again, if you use this perk alone, you're already covering the $95 annual fee for your first year.

Just pay the application fee with your Chase Sapphire Preferred and the credit shows up as a statement credit within a billing cycle or two. Global Entry is probably the better pick if you're deciding between programs, since it actually includes TSA PreCheck. It's a bit of a square/rectangle situation.

Competing travel cards had offered similar credits for years, so it's nice that the Chase Sapphire Preferred has joined them. It makes the card even easier to recommend if you want to breeze through airport security.