The Chase Sapphire Preferred's Top 3 Little-Known Perks

Published on Sept. 4, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Most people know the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) for its earning rates and welcome bonus -- and there's good reason for that.

The card has long come with 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), and 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Taken together, that's more than enough to justify the $95 annual fee already.

But a few of the card's other perks barely get mentioned -- and they're probably worth more than you realize. Here are three Chase Sapphire Preferred perks that are worth keeping on your radar.

1. Cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck

First, the Chase Sapphire Preferred will reimburse you up to $120 for a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS application, once every four years. Chase added this benefit just a few months ago, which helps explain why some people don't know about it.

But again, if you use this perk alone, you're already covering the $95 annual fee for your first year.

Just pay the application fee with your Chase Sapphire Preferred and the credit shows up as a statement credit within a billing cycle or two. Global Entry is probably the better pick if you're deciding between programs, since it actually includes TSA PreCheck. It's a bit of a square/rectangle situation.

Competing travel cards had offered similar credits for years, so it's nice that the Chase Sapphire Preferred has joined them. It makes the card even easier to recommend if you want to breeze through airport security.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

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Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
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Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
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Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases

5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel

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Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

75,000 bonus points

  • This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.

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    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Travel rewards
    • Gas rewards
    • Dining rewards
    • Flexible travel points
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • Annual fee
    • Limited-time perks
    • Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
    • Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
    • Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
    • Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
    • Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
    • Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
    • Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
    • Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
    • Member FDIC

2. Free DashPass membership, worth $120 a year

This one's my favorite: Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders get a complimentary DashPass membership through Dec. 31, 2027. DashPass normally costs $10 a month, so this alone is worth $120 a year in delivery savings.

To activate it, add your Chase Sapphire Preferred as a payment method in your DoorDash account. You should see a pop-up offering the complimentary membership, which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders.

There's another perk stacked on top, too: up to $10 off each month on non-restaurant DoorDash orders, like groceries or retail. This one's admittedly more niche, as most people use DoorDash for food exclusively. But it's another nice add-on.

3. A free year of Apple TV

Finally, cardholders get a complimentary one-year Apple TV subscription if you activate by Dec. 31, 2026. That's a $156 value, also enough to cover the Chase Sapphire Preferred's annual fee.

Taken with the DoorDash perks, it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred is worth the price of admission even if you're not a frequent flyer. If you only worried about the welcome bonus and the DoorDash and Apple TV perks, you're still looking at over $1,000 in first-year value -- essentially giving you a decade of annual-fee-free card use.

With this perk, though, just remember to cancel before the subscription renews if you don't plan on keeping it.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred's perks add up fast

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is my favorite travel card on the market, period -- and the perks above are only part of the reason why.

Between the Global Entry credit, the DashPass membership, and the Apple TV subscription, you're looking at well over $300 in value. That's on top of the points you're earning, the massive welcome bonus, and a versatile $100 hotel credit we haven't even mentioned yet.

If you're in the market for a travel card, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is the first place I'd look. And if you're still shopping around, it's worth comparing it against the best travel credit cards out there before you decide.

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Ryan Wilcox
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Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.