The Chase Sapphire Reserve Card's 100,000-Point + $500 Promo Is Worth up to $2,500 on Travel

Right now, the newly-refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees ) is offering a massive welcome offer that could be worth up to $2,500 in travel. That's a serious haul, especially if you've got a vacation (or two) coming up.

All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve’s best-ever bonus!

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What the welcome offer is -- and how to earn it

I've been reviewing and writing about credit cards for years, and this seriously is one of the highest sign-up bonuses I've ever seen on a personal credit card.

Here's the current offer: Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

By default, Chase points are worth $0.01 each, making those 100,000 points worth at least $1,000. But with the new Points Boost feature, your redemption rate can rise up to $0.02 per point when used on eligible hotels and flights.

This makes the 100,000 points potentially worth $2,000 in travel. And when you add the $500 travel credit, that's $2,500 in total value.

How Points Boost works

I've played around with the new Points Boost feature, and it's pretty simple to use.

You just log into the Chase Travel portal and search for your usual flight or hotel dates. Inside the results, you'll notice certain options labeled with a "Points Boost" tag. These are the bookings where you'll get more value for your points.

There's also a filter toggle that lets you search for Points Boost-eligible offers only. If nothing shows up, it means there aren't any qualifying deals for your search criteria.

Personally, I've only booked two hotel nights since Points Boost launched, and neither of my stays had Boost offers available. That was a little disappointing, but I'm sure I'll snag future deals at some point.

Even without the Boost, you can still redeem points at a baseline value of $0.01 each, which means the 100,000-point welcome offer still gives you at least $1,000 in travel value, plus the $500 travel promo credit on top of that.

So while $2,500 is the max value when redeemed through Chase Travel, you're still looking at at least $1,500 in value, even if you never use a Boost offer.

Want to see how far 100,000 points could take you? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and start planning your next trip.

Premium perks that help offset the annual fee

The annual fee is $795 -- steep for a travel card.

But beyond the welcome bonus (which far exceeds the annual fee in value), there are plenty of long-term benefits. In fact, they're worth over $2,700 annually.

Here are some of the more valuable perks:

$500 credit for stays with The Edit. This is a credit for prepaid stays made with The Edit , a collection of over 1,000 high-end hotels. It's split into two biannual credits: up to $250 from January through June, and $250 from July through December. There's also a two-night minimum for bookings.

This is a credit for prepaid stays made with , a collection of over 1,000 high-end hotels. It's split into two biannual credits: up to $250 from January through June, and $250 from July through December. There's also a two-night minimum for bookings. $300 annual travel credit. This is automatically applied to your account for purchases in the travel category.

This is automatically applied to your account for purchases in the travel category. $300 dining credit. For dining at restaurants part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables, you can get up to $150 in statement credits from January to June, and $150 more from July to December.

For dining at restaurants part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables, you can get up to $150 in statement credits from January to June, and $150 more from July to December. $300 in StubHub credits. Also split into the first and second half of each year, up to $150 for each half.

Also split into the first and second half of each year, up to $150 for each half. $250 in Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions

$120 DashPass + $300 DoorDash promos

You also get airport lounge access, premium travel protections...the list goes on!

You don't need to use every single perk to come out ahead. If the credits line up with how you already travel and live, the card can easily be worth it.

Final thoughts

This is one of the most valuable travel card offers we've seen in a long time. Between the 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit and the Points Boost redemption, it's possible to walk away with $2,500 in travel value -- all in your first year.

Yes, the annual fee is high. But if you travel with any regularity and know how to use your benefits, this card can easily pay for itself (and then some).

If a trip is already on your horizon, this could be the perfect tool to elevate the experience.

Ready to earn up to $2,500 for a single welcome offer? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and unlock top-tier perks today.