The Chase Sapphire Reserve's Annual Fee Will Jump to $795. Is It Still Worth It?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is getting a major update this year -- as well as a big spike in its annual fee.

Starting Oct. 26, the card's annual fee will rise from $550 to $795 for existing cardholders. For new applicants, those approved on or after June 23 will pay the higher fee.

This makes it the most expensive card in the premium travel rewards category, topping even The Platinum Card® from American Express (which has a $695 annual fee, see rates and fees).

On the plus side, Chase is adding a long list of new perks and credits to help justify the fee hike. But whether the card is still worth it depends on how much value you can realistically get from those additions.

Keep reading to learn whether the refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® is right for you.