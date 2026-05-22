The Citi Diamond Preferred Won Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 -- Here's Why
I've recommended the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, to more people than I can count. It's one of the best tools for crushing credit card debt, and the average American carrying a balance could save $1,500+ by using it the right way.
That's why my team at Motley Fool Money named the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026, above dozens of competing card offers.
Here's everything you need to know.
Why this card won our 2026 award
Two things matter most when evaluating a balance transfer card: how long the 0% intro APR window runs, and how much the balance transfer fee costs.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has generous terms on both.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After that a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. That's almost two full years of no interest on balance transfers -- one of the longest windows you'll see anywhere right now.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). This is on the lower end for fees, and it really pays to transfer your balance ASAP after opening the card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Potential savings for the average American
According to Motley Fool Money research, the average American credit card debt is $6,715. At a 21% APR (roughly the national average right now) that balance is accumulating brutal interest.
Let's run the math.
Carrying $6,715 at 21% APR and making $325 monthly payments, you'd pay roughly $1,712 in interest and it would take about 27 months to fully become debt-free.
Now let's say you transfer that same balance to a card with a 21-month 0% intro APR and continue making $325 monthly payments. Since every dollar of your payments go straight to principal, you'd fully pay off that debt in 21 months and pay $0 in interest.
With a 3% balance transfer fee (~$201), the net savings would be about $1,511, and you finish debt-free six months sooner.
That assumes you don't add new charges to the card while you're paying down the transferred balance. The math falls apart fast if you do, so always treat balance transfer cards as a dedicated payoff tool, not a new spending card.
Who this card is best for
This isn't a rewards credit card, and it isn't trying to be. There's no cash back program or travel perks.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is built for helping people in existing credit card debt pause interest and catch up on debt payments.
It's best for anyone carrying a credit card balance north of $3,000 who has a realistic plan to pay it down in roughly two years. If you can divide your current balance by 21 and write that monthly payment into your budget without flinching, this card will save you real money.
If your balance is closer to $1,000 and you're already chipping away at it, the savings won't be as meaningful -- you can likely get away with a shorter 0% intro APR card with rewards that serve you better long term.
Discipline matters most with any balance transfer card, and this one rewards discipline more than anything.
The bottom line
I've watched people pay off five-figure balances with the right balance transfer card. They all have two things in common: a focused payoff plan, and they chose a card with generous terms that gave them the most breathing room to execute it.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card won our 2026 Best Balance Transfer Card award because it does the one job a balance transfer card needs to do better than the rest of the field.
If a $6,700+ balance is the thing keeping you from making real progress with your money, this is the card to consider. The longer you wait, the more interest you'll pay between now and the day you finally decide to deal with it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.