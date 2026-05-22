The Citi Diamond Preferred Won Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 -- Here's Why

I've recommended the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, to more people than I can count. It's one of the best tools for crushing credit card debt, and the average American carrying a balance could save $1,500+ by using it the right way.

That's why my team at Motley Fool Money named the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026, above dozens of competing card offers.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why this card won our 2026 award

Two things matter most when evaluating a balance transfer card: how long the 0% intro APR window runs, and how much the balance transfer fee costs.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has generous terms on both.

It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. After that a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. That's almost two full years of no interest on balance transfers -- one of the longest windows you'll see anywhere right now.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). This is on the lower end for fees, and it really pays to transfer your balance ASAP after opening the card.