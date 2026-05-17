The Citi Double Cash Card: Is 2% Back Still Worth It in 2026?
The quick answer: Yes -- 2% back is absolutely a great rewards rate in 2026.
I review credit cards for a living, and I can tell you that flat-rate rewards north of 1.5% are still rare in the no-annual-fee world. A reliable 2% on every purchase is one of the simplest, highest-leverage moves a cash back fan can make right now.
The Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, has been offering that rate for years, and it's still one of my top personal picks for flat-rate rewards.
Why 2% flat is still a winning rate in 2026
Most no-annual-fee cards either give you a flat 1% to 1.5% on everything, or they pile on bonus categories that require tracking, activating, and remembering what quarter it is.
The Citi Double Cash® Card makes it much simpler. You earn an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
The genius move behind this structure is that it encourages people to pay their full balance to reap the full rewards -- something I'm 100% supportive of.
Plus, there's no annual fee, a great welcome offer, and even an intro APR offer available for folks looking to do a balance transfer.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
How much can you actually earn?
My wife and I spend about $3,500 per month on our credit cards -- we live in Los Angeles so that might seem high for some, but this covers groceries, eating out, regular bills, kid stuff, and the occasional Target run that somehow turns into $200.
Here's what that looks like on a flat 2% card versus a typical 1% card:
|Annual Spend
|1% Cash Back
|2% Cash Back
|$42,000
|$420
|$840
That's an extra $420 a year for doing absolutely nothing different. This is why I love flat-rate cash back cards. They reward regular households for the spending they're already doing, no matter the category.
And here's another crazy thought: Over a decade, that's $4,200 in extra rewards.
The Citi Double Cash welcome offer
The card also comes with a solid welcome offer right now:
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
This is one of the more achievable welcome offers out there. If you do apply for this card, make sure you start using it right away to hit that spending threshold and earn the bonus.
Who this card is best for
This card is a no-brainer upgrade for anyone currently earning 1% or 1.5% on a rewards credit card. It's also a great fit for households that spread spending across lots of categories, or for people who just hate tracking bonus categories and activating quarterly rewards.
If you spend heavily in one category like groceries or dining, a category-specific card may earn you more in that lane. But for the average household running a mix of everyday purchases, a flat 2% rewards rate is hard to beat.
The bottom line
So, is 2% back a good deal in 2026 for a credit card? Absolutely. It's the benchmark I personally look for when evaluating top rewards credit cards. Earning anything less on your everyday spending is leaving money on the table -- potentially hundreds of dollars a year.
The Citi Double Cash® Card earns 2% cash back on purchases after you fully pay your bill, with $0 annual fee and a solid welcome offer. It's one of my personal top picks for flat-rate rewards and a card I genuinely recommend to friends and family who want stress-free rewards.
Read our full Citi Double Cash® Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.