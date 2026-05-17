The Citi Double Cash Card: Is 2% Back Still Worth It in 2026?

The quick answer: Yes -- 2% back is absolutely a great rewards rate in 2026.

I review credit cards for a living, and I can tell you that flat-rate rewards north of 1.5% are still rare in the no-annual-fee world. A reliable 2% on every purchase is one of the simplest, highest-leverage moves a cash back fan can make right now.

The Citi Double Cash® Card, from our partner, has been offering that rate for years, and it's still one of my top personal picks for flat-rate rewards.

Why 2% flat is still a winning rate in 2026

Most no-annual-fee cards either give you a flat 1% to 1.5% on everything, or they pile on bonus categories that require tracking, activating, and remembering what quarter it is.

The Citi Double Cash® Card makes it much simpler. You earn an unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.

The genius move behind this structure is that it encourages people to pay their full balance to reap the full rewards -- something I'm 100% supportive of.

Plus, there's no annual fee, a great welcome offer, and even an intro APR offer available for folks looking to do a balance transfer.