The Citi Double Cash Card Pays Unlimited 2% Cash Back on Everything. Should You Apply?

KEY POINTS The Citi Double Cash card is perfect for people who want simple, solid rewards -- but there are other no-annual-fee cards worth checking out.

The Discover it® Cash Back card pays 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

The Wells Fargo Autograph Card earns 3X points on several big spending categories.

Looking for a no-fuss credit card that earns solid rewards with a $0 annual fee? The Citi Double Cash® Card delivers just that: 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. But before you apply, here are some other perks you should know about, as well as some other cards that might be even better for you. Highlights at a glance

Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website.

Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars. 4.50/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850)



Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Credit Score Fair to Excellent (580-850)



Fair to Excellent (580-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



2% cash back: 1% back when you make a purchase and 1% when you pay it off

1% back when you make a purchase and 1% when you pay it off $0 annual fee

0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, then a go-to variable APR

for 18 months on Balance Transfers, then a go-to variable APR 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel

on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel $200 bonus after you spend $1,500 within the first 6 months You can redeem points for a statement credit, direct deposit, or check. You can also convert them to Citi ThankYou points, which can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, and more. How does it compare to the competition? Most rewards cards pay a higher cash back rate for certain spending categories -- say, 3% on travel or groceries. But they tend to pay a low cash back rate (usually 1%) for other spending, and many have annual fees. With a $0 annual fee and unlimited 2% cash back on everything, the Citi Double Cash card makes a great all-purpose card. If that sounds like a good deal to you, then click here to apply for the Citi Double Cash® Card now (see rates and fees). But if you want to earn more cash back by being a little more strategic, here are two great alternatives. Discover it® Cash Back: up to 5% cash back

Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website.

Rating image, 4.50 out of 5 stars. 4.50/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website. Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% - 5% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year . That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Rotating bonus categories Welcome bonus offer Great intro APR offer No annual fee No foreign transaction fee No fixed bonus categories

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Redeem your rewards for cash at any time. No annual fee. Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.



If you don't mind tracking (and activating) your card's bonus categories every three months, then you can get a ton of value out of this card. Here are the highlights: 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate

on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate $0 annual fee

0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies

on purchases and balance transfers, then a go-to 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies Double the cash back based on year one spending. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. The rotating bonus category often includes things like groceries, restaurants, gas, and other common expenses. That means you'll likely get 5% cash back on a lot of your regular spending. Click here to apply for the Discover it® Cash Back card now (see rates and fees). Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: 3X points on common expenses

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rating image, 5.00 out of 5 stars. 5.00/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Credit Score Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. 1X-3X points Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 20,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

Pros/Cons Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories Cellphone protection Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat

Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. $0 annual fee. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.


