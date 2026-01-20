The Citi Simplicity Card Could Give You Nearly 2 Years With 0% APR

Paying off credit card debt can feel like trying to run up a down escalator. You make payments every month, but interest charges keep setting you back. It can be a long and expensive process.

For the right person, a balance transfer card can be a huge help. These cards let you hit "pause" on interest for months, so all your money goes toward paying off your balance.

One of the best balance transfer cards now is the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner. It doesn't offer any flashy rewards, but it's fantastic for paying off debt. Here's why.

Nearly two years interest-free on balance transfers

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies

That's almost two years to chip away at your balance without interest piling on month after month.

If you've been stuck in a cycle of never-ending minimum payments, this card could help you break out of it.

No annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever

This is a rare and generous perk. The Citi Simplicity® Card costs nothing to carry, and it's more forgiving than other cards, too.

Most credit cards will charge a late fee when you miss a payment. They might also add insult to injury by jacking up your interest rate.

The Citi Simplicity® Card does neither.

You never want to miss a payment -- that can still hurt your credit score and set back your debt payoff plan. But it's good to know that if life gets in the way, you won't be punished with extra fees and interest.