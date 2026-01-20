The Citi Simplicity Card Could Give You Nearly 2 Years With 0% APR
Paying off credit card debt can feel like trying to run up a down escalator. You make payments every month, but interest charges keep setting you back. It can be a long and expensive process.
For the right person, a balance transfer card can be a huge help. These cards let you hit "pause" on interest for months, so all your money goes toward paying off your balance.
One of the best balance transfer cards now is the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner. It doesn't offer any flashy rewards, but it's fantastic for paying off debt. Here's why.
Nearly two years interest-free on balance transfers
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies
That's almost two years to chip away at your balance without interest piling on month after month.
If you've been stuck in a cycle of never-ending minimum payments, this card could help you break out of it.
No annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever
This is a rare and generous perk. The Citi Simplicity® Card costs nothing to carry, and it's more forgiving than other cards, too.
Most credit cards will charge a late fee when you miss a payment. They might also add insult to injury by jacking up your interest rate.
The Citi Simplicity® Card does neither.
You never want to miss a payment -- that can still hurt your credit score and set back your debt payoff plan. But it's good to know that if life gets in the way, you won't be punished with extra fees and interest.
Low balance transfer fee (if you act fast)
Balance transfers aren't free, but the Citi Simplicity® Card's fee structure is pretty reasonable:
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
A 3% transfer fee is on the low end; many balance transfer cards charge 5% on day one. Just be sure to transfer any balances ASAP to get the best deal.
Quick math: how much could you save?
Here's a simple example.
If you moved a $6,000 balance from a card charging 21% APR to the Citi Simplicity® Card, you could save well over $1,000 in interest -- even after the transfer fee.
That's if you pay off the entire balance before the 0% intro APR period ends. Otherwise, you'll start paying interest on any outstanding balance.
Ready to press pause on interest charges for almost two full years? See our full Citi Simplicity® Card review to learn more and apply today.
How does it compare to other balance transfer cards?
There aren't many balance transfer cards that can rival the Citi Simplicity® Card, but here are a couple of them.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
- Annual fee: $0
- 0% intro APR term: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
- Standard APR: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR (applies after the intro APR period ends)
- Transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is very similar to the Citi Simplicity® Card. However, it does charge late fees, and its transfer fee starts a bit higher. Still, it's worth applying for if:
- You don't qualify for the Citi Simplicity® Card
- You're not approved for a high enough balance with the Citi Simplicity® Card
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
- Annual fee: $0
- 0% intro APR term: 24 billing cycles for balance transfers and purchases
- Standard APR: 16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
- Transfer fee: 5% ($5 min.)
Like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card has late fees and a 5% balance transfer fee. However, its 0% intro APR period is three months longer than the Citi Simplicity® Card's. So it's worth considering if you could a little more time to pay off debt.
Check out our full list of all the top 0% intro APR cards here for more options.
Our Research Expert