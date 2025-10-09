The Citi Strata Elite Card Just Dropped a Limited-Time 100,000-Point Offer

The information related to Chase Sapphire Reserve® was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

Every once in a while, a credit card bonus pops up that makes even seasoned travelers sit up and pay attention. This is one of those moments.

Citi just launched a limited-time welcome offer on its premium travel card, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card, and it's one of the biggest bonuses we've seen from the bank in years.

If you've been eyeing a card that can unlock free flights, hotel stays, and luxury travel perks, this might be the best window yet.

What you get with the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

Here's the deal: New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.

Those points can be worth $1,000 or more in travel, depending on how you redeem them. Think business-class flights, five-star hotels, or a full week of vacation paid for by your credit card.

Beyond the headline bonus, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card comes with the type of benefits you'd expect from a top-tier travel card with a $595 annual fee:

Airport lounge access through Priority Pass

through Priority Pass Annual hotel credit for select stays

for select stays Travel protections like trip delay and lost luggage coverage

like trip delay and lost luggage coverage And strong ongoing rewards on travel and dining

It's designed for travelers who want luxury perks without the ultra-exclusive hoops of something like the American Express Platinum Card®.