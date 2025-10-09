The Citi Strata Elite Card Just Dropped a Limited-Time 100,000-Point Offer

Every once in a while, a credit card bonus pops up that makes even seasoned travelers sit up and pay attention. This is one of those moments.

Citi just launched a limited-time welcome offer on its premium travel card, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card, and it's one of the biggest bonuses we've seen from the bank in years.

If you've been eyeing a card that can unlock free flights, hotel stays, and luxury travel perks, this might be the best window yet.

What you get with the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

Here's the deal: New cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.

Those points can be worth $1,000 or more in travel, depending on how you redeem them. Think business-class flights, five-star hotels, or a full week of vacation paid for by your credit card.

Beyond the headline bonus, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card comes with the type of benefits you'd expect from a top-tier travel card with a $595 annual fee:

  • Airport lounge access through Priority Pass
  • Annual hotel credit for select stays
  • Travel protections like trip delay and lost luggage coverage
  • And strong ongoing rewards on travel and dining

It's designed for travelers who want luxury perks without the ultra-exclusive hoops of something like the American Express Platinum Card®.

Big rewards where it matters most

Citi clearly built this card for people who spend heavily on travel and dining. The earning structure is among the richest we've seen from a major issuer:

  • 12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com
  • 6X points on air travel booked on cititravel.com
  • 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time
  • 1.5X points on all other purchases

That mix makes it a powerhouse for travelers who also like to go out on weekends. Even when you're not traveling, it still earns above-average rewards on everyday spending.

Lounge access and luxury perks

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card also includes Priority Pass™ Select membership, giving you access to 1,500+ airport lounges worldwide once you enroll. These lounges offer complimentary food, drinks, wifi, and a quiet place to unwind. It's a nice touch for anyone who's tired of noisy gates and $9 airport coffees.

You'll also find travel protections, annual hotel credits, and premium concierge access benefits that put this card solidly in the same tier as travel heavyweights like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or American Express Platinum Card®. Check out all the card details in our full review and apply today.

Why this deal won't last forever

Citi hasn't said exactly when the welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points ends, but "limited time" could mean weeks, not months. Once it's gone, expect it to drop back to the typical 60,000- to 70,000-point range.

If you've been waiting for the right reason to try Citi's premium card lineup, this is it -- but move quickly. The best credit card sign-up bonuses never hang around long.

