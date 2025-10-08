The Citi Strata Elite Card Now Offers a 100K Bonus. Is It Worth It?

The information related to Chase Sapphire Reserve® was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a new premium travel card, and it deserves a close look right now: For a limited time, new cardholders will get 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 within 3 months of account opening.

That's worth at least $1,000 toward travel -- even more if you transfer your points to certain airline partners.

The card's $595 annual fee puts it in the same league as premium travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and American Express Platinum Card®. Is it worth the cost?

See how the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card stacks up and whether you should apply before this bonus disappears.

Highlights of the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card

The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card piles on the rewards when you book through Citi Travel:

12X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com

6X points on air travel booked on cititravel.com

It also offers dining rewards with a twist:

6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time

Everywhere else, the card earns 1.5X points, which is an excellent catch-all rate; most travel cards earn 1x on non-bonus spending.

Other perks include: