The Citi Strata Premier Is One of the Most Underrated Travel Cards Right Now

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards every year. Most $95 travel cards earn big on flights and hotels -- and not much else.

The Citi Strata Premier® Card, from our partner, does something different. It earns 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, which is a combination you almost never see on a mid-tier travel card.

That's a big reason our analysts just named it our Best Hotel Credit Card of 2026.

The $100 hotel credit that nearly wipes out the annual fee

The Citi Strata Premier carries a $95 annual fee. But once per calendar year, it also gives you $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more when booked through CitiTravel.com.

Use that hotel benefit once a year, and the card has essentially paid for itself.

And you'll earn 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com. That's a serious points multiplier for anyone who travels a few times a year.