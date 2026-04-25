The Citi Strata Premier Is One of the Most Underrated Travel Cards Right Now
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards every year. Most $95 travel cards earn big on flights and hotels -- and not much else.
The Citi Strata Premier® Card, from our partner, does something different. It earns 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, which is a combination you almost never see on a mid-tier travel card.
That's a big reason our analysts just named it our Best Hotel Credit Card of 2026.
The $100 hotel credit that nearly wipes out the annual fee
The Citi Strata Premier carries a $95 annual fee. But once per calendar year, it also gives you $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more when booked through CitiTravel.com.
Use that hotel benefit once a year, and the card has essentially paid for itself.
And you'll earn 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com. That's a serious points multiplier for anyone who travels a few times a year.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. Travel insurance protection: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental).
1x - 10x points
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
60,000 ThankYou® Points
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Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging. You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600. That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Annual hotel savings offer
- Travel and dining rewards
- Grocery and gas rewards
- Flexible travel rewards points
- Travel insurance protections
- Annual fee
- Redemption options
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- Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
- Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
- Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
- Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
- $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
- No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
- No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases
Where this card quietly outearns the competition
Here's where the "underrated" label really applies. Most travel rewards cards earn high points on travel and dining, then drop to 1X on everything else.
The Citi Strata Premier earns 3X points across a much wider range of spending:
- Air travel and other hotels (not booked on CitiTravel)
- Restaurants
- Supermarkets
- Gas stations and EV charging stations
Supermarkets and gas station spending is really rare on a travel card. If you're filling up the tank twice a month and doing a weekly grocery run, you're stacking ThankYou® Points on spending you'd be doing anyway -- without having to book a flight to earn them.
For a $95 annual fee, that everyday earning power is genuinely hard to match.
It comes with a valuable welcome offer
New cardholders can earn 60,000 ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. Those points are redeemable for $600 in travel or gift cards at thankyou.com.
That's a strong welcome offer for a card at this price point.
Who it's best for -- and who should look elsewhere
The Citi Strata Premier is a strong fit if you want a single-card strategy that earns travel rewards on all your spending. The gas station and supermarket reward rate is high, so if you spend a lot on those categories it's a great pick over other travel cards.
It's especially worth it if you'll use that $100 annual hotel credit, which essentially turns a $95-annual-fee card into a zero-cost card for the year.
That said, this card isn't for everyone. If you're after airport lounge access or premium travel perks, you'll need to look at a higher-tier or luxury travel card. Or if you'd prefer to earn simpler rewards and never have to worry about an annual fee, you might fare better with a flat-rate cash back card.
Our Foolish take
The Citi Strata Premier earns 3X points on common purchase categories where most people spend every single week.
Pair that with a $100 hotel credit that more than covers the annual fee and a welcome offer worth $600 in travel, and you've got a card that earns its place in your wallet without demanding much in return.
Our analysts gave it the Best Hotel Credit Card award for 2026, and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. We think the everyday earning power is the real story.
See all the top-rated rewards cards of 2026, and find the ones that fit how you actually spend.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.