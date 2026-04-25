The Citi Strata Premier Is One of the Most Underrated Travel Cards Right Now

Published on April 25, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of credit cards every year. Most $95 travel cards earn big on flights and hotels -- and not much else.

The Citi Strata Premier® Card, from our partner, does something different. It earns 3X points on air travel and other hotel purchases, at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations, which is a combination you almost never see on a mid-tier travel card.

That's a big reason our analysts just named it our Best Hotel Credit Card of 2026.

The $100 hotel credit that nearly wipes out the annual fee

The Citi Strata Premier carries a $95 annual fee. But once per calendar year, it also gives you $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more when booked through CitiTravel.com.

Use that hotel benefit once a year, and the card has essentially paid for itself.

And you'll earn 10X points on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on CitiTravel.com. That's a serious points multiplier for anyone who travels a few times a year.

Citi Strata Premier® Card

Apply Now for Citi Strata Premier® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Citi Strata Premier® Card
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Citi Strata Premier® Card

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 10x on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Restaurants. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Supermarkets. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent on Gas and EV Charging Stations. Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on All Other Purchases $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking. Travel insurance protection: Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption (Common Carrier), Trip Delay, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental Coverage (Car Rental).

1x - 10x points

Annual Fee

$95

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.

60,000 ThankYou® Points

  • Citi Strata Premier offers a unique combination of bonus categories we don't see on many travel cards. It earns 3X points on travel and everyday-type categories, including supermarkets and gas/EV charging. You can also earn a welcome bonus worth $600. That combination of rewards is an excellent value for a relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you run into any problems on a trip, its complimentary travel protections (including coverage for trip delays, trip cancellations and interruptions, and lost/damaged luggage) could save the day.

    • Big sign-up bonus
    • Annual hotel savings offer
    • Travel and dining rewards
    • Grocery and gas rewards
    • Flexible travel rewards points
    • Travel insurance protections
    • Annual fee
    • Redemption options
    • Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening, redeemable for $600 in gift cards or travel rewards at thankyou.com.
    • Earn 10 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on CitiTravel.com.
    • Earn 3 Points per $1 on Air Travel and Other Hotel Purchases, at Restaurants, Supermarkets, Gas and EV Charging Stations.
    • Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases
    • $100 Annual Hotel Benefit: Once per calendar year, enjoy $100 off a single hotel stay of $500 or more (excluding taxes and fees) when booked through CitiTravel.com. Benefit applied instantly at time of booking.
    • No expiration and no limit to the amount of points you can earn with this card
    • No Foreign Transaction Fees on purchases

Where this card quietly outearns the competition

Here's where the "underrated" label really applies. Most travel rewards cards earn high points on travel and dining, then drop to 1X on everything else.

The Citi Strata Premier earns 3X points across a much wider range of spending:

  • Air travel and other hotels (not booked on CitiTravel)
  • Restaurants
  • Supermarkets
  • Gas stations and EV charging stations

Supermarkets and gas station spending is really rare on a travel card. If you're filling up the tank twice a month and doing a weekly grocery run, you're stacking ThankYou® Points on spending you'd be doing anyway -- without having to book a flight to earn them.

For a $95 annual fee, that everyday earning power is genuinely hard to match.

It comes with a valuable welcome offer

New cardholders can earn 60,000 ThankYou® Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months. Those points are redeemable for $600 in travel or gift cards at thankyou.com.

That's a strong welcome offer for a card at this price point.

Who it's best for -- and who should look elsewhere

The Citi Strata Premier is a strong fit if you want a single-card strategy that earns travel rewards on all your spending. The gas station and supermarket reward rate is high, so if you spend a lot on those categories it's a great pick over other travel cards.

It's especially worth it if you'll use that $100 annual hotel credit, which essentially turns a $95-annual-fee card into a zero-cost card for the year.

That said, this card isn't for everyone. If you're after airport lounge access or premium travel perks, you'll need to look at a higher-tier or luxury travel card. Or if you'd prefer to earn simpler rewards and never have to worry about an annual fee, you might fare better with a flat-rate cash back card.

Our Foolish take

The Citi Strata Premier earns 3X points on common purchase categories where most people spend every single week.

Pair that with a $100 hotel credit that more than covers the annual fee and a welcome offer worth $600 in travel, and you've got a card that earns its place in your wallet without demanding much in return.

Our analysts gave it the Best Hotel Credit Card award for 2026, and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating. We think the everyday earning power is the real story.

See all the top-rated rewards cards of 2026, and find the ones that fit how you actually spend.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.