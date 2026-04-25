The Costco Visa Earns 4%-5% Back on Gas -- Here's What That Adds Up to in a Year

Published on April 25, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. Citi is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money.

The average American spends around $201 a month on gas, according to Motley Fool Money research. Over a year, that's $2,412 going straight into your gas tank. If you're not earning meaningful cash back on that spending, you're leaving real money on the table.

The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, from our partner, is one of the stronger gas and grocery rewards cards out there -- and if you're already a Costco member, it costs you nothing extra to carry it.

Here's the rewards math based on average gas spend data.

How much you can earn on gas each year

The Costco Visa Card earns 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.

Using $201 a month as the baseline, here's what the Costco Visa Card earns depending on where you fill up:

Gas Station Monthly Spend Rewards Rate Annual Cash Back
Costco gas $201 5% $120.60
Other gas stations $201 4% $96.48
Data source: Author's calculations.

That $120 sitting in your rewards certificate at the end of the year if you only fill up at Costco station. Not bad for a card with a $0 annual fee (beyond your Costco membership).

One thing to keep in mind: the 4% and 5% gas rates apply to the first $7,000 in combined gas and EV charging purchases per year. After that, the rate drops to 1%. The average U.S. driver stays well under that (at $201 a month, you'd hit $2,412 annually) so most members won't get near that cap.

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Apply Now for Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
3.50/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

On Citi's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.74% - 26.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter. 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel. 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com. 1% cash back on all other purchases.

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • There aren't many cash back cards that earn this much on gas and EV charging. Bonuses at restaurants, on travel, and at Costco and costco.com make this a well-rounded card overall. But there are some frustrating downsides, including a slow cash back redemption process and the lack of a sign-up bonus.

    • Bonus gas and EV charging rewards
    • Bonus restaurant and travel rewards
    • No annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • Purchase protection
    • No sign-up bonus
    • No 0% intro APR
    • Inconvenient cash back redemptions
    • Discover one of Citi's best cash back rewards cards designed exclusively for Costco members
    • Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.
    • 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel.
    • 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com
    • 1% cash back on all other purchases
    • No annual fee with your paid Costco membership and enjoy no foreign transaction fees on purchases
    • Receive an annual credit card reward certificate, which is redeemable for cash or merchandise at U.S. Costco warehouses, including Puerto Rico

Ongoing everyday rewards

If you only use the Costco Visa Card for gas, that's honestly still enough to get great value from the card.

But it also earns solid rewards across a few other everyday categories:

  • 3% cash back on restaurants and travel, including Costco Travel
  • 2% cash back on Costco purchases
  • 1% cash back on other purchases

If you're booking a vacation through Costco Travel or eating out regularly, those rates add up on top of the gas earnings.

Pairing this card with a flat-rate card

The Costco Visa Card earns 1% on purchases outside its bonus categories, which is where you probably want to start using a different rewards card.

A flat-rate 2% cash back card works well as a great pair. Use the Costco Visa Card for gas, dining, and Costco purchases. Then use a 2% card for everything else. That combination covers most of your spending at a competitive rate without carrying a card with a high annual fee.

The bottom line

If you're a Costco member spending anywhere near the average on gas, this card is a straightforward win. Even if you don't buy gas at Costco gas stations, it still earns higher rewards on gas than most other rewards cards.

You're already paying for the membership -- the card just makes it work harder.

Compare all our picks for the best credit cards of 2026 to find the cards that earn the most on how you actually spend.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.