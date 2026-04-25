The Costco Visa Earns 4%-5% Back on Gas -- Here's What That Adds Up to in a Year
The average American spends around $201 a month on gas, according to Motley Fool Money research. Over a year, that's $2,412 going straight into your gas tank. If you're not earning meaningful cash back on that spending, you're leaving real money on the table.
The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, from our partner, is one of the stronger gas and grocery rewards cards out there -- and if you're already a Costco member, it costs you nothing extra to carry it.
Here's the rewards math based on average gas spend data.
How much you can earn on gas each year
The Costco Visa Card earns 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.
Using $201 a month as the baseline, here's what the Costco Visa Card earns depending on where you fill up:
|Gas Station
|Monthly Spend
|Rewards Rate
|Annual Cash Back
|Costco gas
|$201
|5%
|$120.60
|Other gas stations
|$201
|4%
|$96.48
That $120 sitting in your rewards certificate at the end of the year if you only fill up at Costco station. Not bad for a card with a $0 annual fee (beyond your Costco membership).
One thing to keep in mind: the 4% and 5% gas rates apply to the first $7,000 in combined gas and EV charging purchases per year. After that, the rate drops to 1%. The average U.S. driver stays well under that (at $201 a month, you'd hit $2,412 annually) so most members won't get near that cap.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
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Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter. 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel. 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com. 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
There aren't many cash back cards that earn this much on gas and EV charging. Bonuses at restaurants, on travel, and at Costco and costco.com make this a well-rounded card overall. But there are some frustrating downsides, including a slow cash back redemption process and the lack of a sign-up bonus.
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- Bonus gas and EV charging rewards
- Bonus restaurant and travel rewards
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Purchase protection
- No sign-up bonus
- No 0% intro APR
- Inconvenient cash back redemptions
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- Discover one of Citi's best cash back rewards cards designed exclusively for Costco members
- Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.
- 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel.
- 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- No annual fee with your paid Costco membership and enjoy no foreign transaction fees on purchases
- Receive an annual credit card reward certificate, which is redeemable for cash or merchandise at U.S. Costco warehouses, including Puerto Rico
Ongoing everyday rewards
If you only use the Costco Visa Card for gas, that's honestly still enough to get great value from the card.
But it also earns solid rewards across a few other everyday categories:
- 3% cash back on restaurants and travel, including Costco Travel
- 2% cash back on Costco purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
If you're booking a vacation through Costco Travel or eating out regularly, those rates add up on top of the gas earnings.
Pairing this card with a flat-rate card
The Costco Visa Card earns 1% on purchases outside its bonus categories, which is where you probably want to start using a different rewards card.
A flat-rate 2% cash back card works well as a great pair. Use the Costco Visa Card for gas, dining, and Costco purchases. Then use a 2% card for everything else. That combination covers most of your spending at a competitive rate without carrying a card with a high annual fee.
The bottom line
If you're a Costco member spending anywhere near the average on gas, this card is a straightforward win. Even if you don't buy gas at Costco gas stations, it still earns higher rewards on gas than most other rewards cards.
You're already paying for the membership -- the card just makes it work harder.
Compare all our picks for the best credit cards of 2026 to find the cards that earn the most on how you actually spend.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.