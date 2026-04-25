The Costco Visa Earns 4%-5% Back on Gas -- Here's What That Adds Up to in a Year

The average American spends around $201 a month on gas, according to Motley Fool Money research. Over a year, that's $2,412 going straight into your gas tank. If you're not earning meaningful cash back on that spending, you're leaving real money on the table.

The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi, from our partner, is one of the stronger gas and grocery rewards cards out there -- and if you're already a Costco member, it costs you nothing extra to carry it.

Here's the rewards math based on average gas spend data.

How much you can earn on gas each year

The Costco Visa Card earns 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.

Using $201 a month as the baseline, here's what the Costco Visa Card earns depending on where you fill up: