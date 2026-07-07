The Credit Card I'd Recommend to Anyone Starting From Zero

If someone with zero credit history asked me for one card to start with, I wouldn't hesitate: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). I've carried mine for almost 10 years, and will probably still have it another 10 years from now.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns cash back on everything, charges no annual fee, and grows with you as your credit and spending change.

It even won Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026. Here's why it's my top pick starter card.

Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited is the first card I recommend

Every reason I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes back to the same idea: it's easy to use and hard to outgrow.

Simple, flat-rate cash back

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, with no spending caps or lower earning categories to worry about. There are boosted rewards categories for dining and travel booked through Chase, but you never have to think about them to come out ahead.

That 1.5% flat rate is the whole point for a beginner, because the easiest card to use is the one you actually use.