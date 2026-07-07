The Credit Card I'd Recommend to Anyone Starting From Zero
If someone with zero credit history asked me for one card to start with, I wouldn't hesitate: the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). I've carried mine for almost 10 years, and will probably still have it another 10 years from now.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns cash back on everything, charges no annual fee, and grows with you as your credit and spending change.
It even won Motley Fool Money's Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026. Here's why it's my top pick starter card.
Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited is the first card I recommend
Every reason I recommend the Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes back to the same idea: it's easy to use and hard to outgrow.
Simple, flat-rate cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, with no spending caps or lower earning categories to worry about. There are boosted rewards categories for dining and travel booked through Chase, but you never have to think about them to come out ahead.
That 1.5% flat rate is the whole point for a beginner, because the easiest card to use is the one you actually use.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Your rewards stay flexible
Technically the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a cash back card. And getting statement credits or plain old cash back is super easy.
But for anyone looking to get into the points game, the card actually earns Chase Ultimate Reward points. This gives you a handful of other redemption options, including redeeming for travel. That flexibility means the card fits whether you want money in your pocket or a cheaper flight later on.
No annual fee, so you keep it forever
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® charges no annual fee, so holding it never costs you anything.
Once upon a time I used mine for everything, but that's changed over the years. The cool thing is I've never had to worry about canceling it or stressing during low-use years because it doesn't cost me anything to keep.
It grows with you
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is hard to "outgrow," because it suits small spenders and big spenders alike. As you use it responsibly and your credit improves, Chase can raise your credit limit over time. A higher limit lowers how much of your available credit you use, and that helps your credit score climb.
The $200 welcome offer gives new cardholders a head start
Right now, you can earn a $200 cash back bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's an easy way to stack up extra cash back in your first few months, on top of what you already earn on everyday purchases. It's a real boost before the card settles into its long-term role in your wallet.
Start simple, then build from there
The best part is where the Chase Freedom Unlimited® takes you next. Because it earns Chase points, you can pair it with a travel card later and keep all your rewards in one place.
When you're ready for that step, compare the best travel credit cards to see what fits your spending. For now, though, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® does the one job a first card should do: it earns while you learn.
Read our full Chase Freedom Unlimited® review to learn more and apply today.
FAQs
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Chase doesn't publish a maximum credit limit for the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. But users online have reported limits of up to $26,000. As a starter card, expect a smaller limit on your initial application. You can grow your credit limit over time by requesting increases from Chase or transferring credit lines from your other Chase cards.
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® usually calls for at least good credit, roughly a FICO® Score in the high 600s or higher. It isn't the hardest card to qualify for, but a true beginner with no history may need a secured or student card first. Once your credit grows, this becomes a strong next step.
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Yes. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® charges 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars, so it isn't the best card to use on trips outside the United States. For everyday spending at home, though, it stays one of the simplest ways to earn cash back on every purchase.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.