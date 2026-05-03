The Credit Card I've Been Begging My Friends to Get for Years
Most of my friends don't think much about their credit cards. They pick one, they use it, and they assume they're doing fine.
But what they're actually doing -- in a lot of cases -- is leaving money on the table, every single time they swipe. Every one of them has heard the same thing from me at some point: Just get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (see rates and fees).
Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my go-to card recommendation for friends, family, and everyone else.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Easy cash rewards, done right
For my money -- literally -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best credit card if you want to keep things simple.
It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, which puts it at or near the top of any no-annual-fee flat-rate card on the market right now. There's no ceiling on what you can earn, no bonus categories to memorize, and no other ifs, ands, or buts.
Here are the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's key perks at a glance:
- 2% cash rewards on purchases, no category restrictions or spending caps
- $0 annual fee
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR)
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible, max two claims per year)
The cellphone protection is worth calling out -- just pay your phone bill with the card to get it. That alone is worth something, especially if you've ever cracked your phone screen and gotten hit with a $200 repair bill.
This is the card I recommend to anyone who wants reliable cash rewards without having to think about it. The audience is basically everyone who isn't working overtime to earn travel points -- and honestly, even some people who are.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a simple, no-frills winner
According to Empower, the average American puts roughly $5,000 a month on their credit cards. At the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, that's $100 cash rewards back every single month -- $1,200 cash rewards on your purchases over the course of a year -- on one card, no effort required.
Now, could you theoretically do better with a different card? Maybe. If you spend heavily at restaurants, a dedicated dining card might get you 3% or 4% in that one category. If groceries are your biggest line item, there are cards built around that.
But the truth is that most people's spending doesn't live neatly in one or two categories -- it's spread across a handful of them. And optimizing for all of them means carrying multiple cards, remembering which one to use where. It can quickly turn into a part-time job.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't try to win any single category. It just earns a steady 2% cash rewards on purchases -- and for most real-life spending scenarios, that turns out to be a pretty good deal.
Want to see how much you can earn? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply today.
How it stacks up against the competition
The most common alternative to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card? That'd be the Citi Double Cash® Card, which earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases.
Both are excellent no-annual-fee options, and honestly, either one can outshine what most people are actually carrying.
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Citi Double Cash® Card
Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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|$200 Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
|2% cash back Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
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Intro:
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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But I give the edge to the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for most people, because you earn cash rewards all at once -- no need to wait to pay off your bill. The cellphone protection also helps tip the scales.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't have to be the only card in your wallet. But to me, it's a fantastic foundation for basically any rewards strategy in 2026.
Still deciding? Check out our list of the best cash back credit cards and break down all the top options side by side.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.