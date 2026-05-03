The Credit Card I've Been Begging My Friends to Get for Years

Most of my friends don't think much about their credit cards. They pick one, they use it, and they assume they're doing fine.

But what they're actually doing -- in a lot of cases -- is leaving money on the table, every single time they swipe. Every one of them has heard the same thing from me at some point: Just get the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (see rates and fees).

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my go-to card recommendation for friends, family, and everyone else.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Easy cash rewards, done right

For my money -- literally -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the best credit card if you want to keep things simple.

It earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, which puts it at or near the top of any no-annual-fee flat-rate card on the market right now. There's no ceiling on what you can earn, no bonus categories to memorize, and no other ifs, ands, or buts.

Here are the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's key perks at a glance:

2% cash rewards on purchases, no category restrictions or spending caps

on purchases, no category restrictions or spending caps $0 annual fee

Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR)

0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR) Up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible, max two claims per year)

The cellphone protection is worth calling out -- just pay your phone bill with the card to get it. That alone is worth something, especially if you've ever cracked your phone screen and gotten hit with a $200 repair bill.

This is the card I recommend to anyone who wants reliable cash rewards without having to think about it. The audience is basically everyone who isn't working overtime to earn travel points -- and honestly, even some people who are.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.