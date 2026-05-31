The Credit Card Mistake That's Cost My Parents Thousands
I wouldn't say parents are bad with money. In fact, my dad has maybe the tightest wallet of anyone I know.
But when it comes to credit card rewards, they're definitely missing out.
For years, my parents have been leaving money on the table -- not through any huge mistake, but by refusing to use more than one credit card in one spending category. Over time, it's quietly cost them thousands in savings, despite my begging and pleading for them to do more.
Here's what to know -- and how you can avoid making the same mistake.
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Not the best catch-all rewards option
My parents only keep one credit card in their wallet: The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees). And from what they've told me, they use it almost exclusively for one thing: Eating out.
To be clear, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card isn't a bad card. It earns 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans, plus 1X points on other purchases, all for a $0 annual fee.
As a dining credit card specifically, it's genuinely solid. If you put your rewards toward travel, it gets even better.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
But my parents aren't using it as part of a broader rewards strategy. They're using it as their only credit card, full stop, and swiping it only when they go out to eat. That means every grocery run, online purchase, and tank of gas paid with their debit card is a missed opportunity.
Let's say my parents spend about $500 a month on dining. At 3X points on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, that's decent rewards -- 18,000 points in a year, worth about $180 in travel.
But the average American household spends closer to $5,000 a month across all categories. The gap between what my parents are saving on and what they could be saving on is enormous. And it's been that way for years.
The fix doesn't have to be complicated, either. Like most people, my parents don't want a revolving door of credit cards. They don't want to think about rotating categories or transfer partners. They just want a simple strategy that can save them money. Luckily, there's a card for that.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The best card my parents aren't using
My parents wouldn't even have to look outside the Wells Fargo ecosystem to start saving. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the first card I'd recommend.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of our favorite cash rewards cards for a simple reason: It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no spending limits, no categories to track, and a $0 annual fee. Groceries, gas, Amazon, the electric bill -- it earns at the same rate.
For someone who wants a great catch-all card and nothing more, that's hard to beat.
The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is how well it pairs with other top rewards cards, including the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. My parents could keep using the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card at restaurants, and in the card's other 3X categories. Then, they could just use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for literally most of their other purchases.
The same idea applies to pretty much any other rewards card: Maximize its bonus categories, then use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for other spending. That way, you're getting at least 2% cash rewards on purchases you buy.
At this point, I'm not holding out much hope for my parents to change their ways…but that doesn't mean you have to repeat their mistake.
Current Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.