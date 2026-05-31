The Credit Card Mistake That's Cost My Parents Thousands

As a dining credit card specifically, it's genuinely solid. If you put your rewards toward travel, it gets even better.

To be clear, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card isn't a bad card. It earns 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans, plus 1X points on other purchases, all for a $0 annual fee.

My parents only keep one credit card in their wallet: The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card ( rates and fees ). And from what they've told me, they use it almost exclusively for one thing: Eating out.

Here's what to know -- and how you can avoid making the same mistake.

For years, my parents have been leaving money on the table -- not through any huge mistake, but by refusing to use more than one credit card in one spending category. Over time, it's quietly cost them thousands in savings, despite my begging and pleading for them to do more.

But when it comes to credit card rewards, they're definitely missing out.

I wouldn't say parents are bad with money. In fact, my dad has maybe the tightest wallet of anyone I know.

This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

But my parents aren't using it as part of a broader rewards strategy. They're using it as their only credit card, full stop, and swiping it only when they go out to eat. That means every grocery run, online purchase, and tank of gas paid with their debit card is a missed opportunity.

Let's say my parents spend about $500 a month on dining. At 3X points on the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, that's decent rewards -- 18,000 points in a year, worth about $180 in travel.

But the average American household spends closer to $5,000 a month across all categories. The gap between what my parents are saving on and what they could be saving on is enormous. And it's been that way for years.

The fix doesn't have to be complicated, either. Like most people, my parents don't want a revolving door of credit cards. They don't want to think about rotating categories or transfer partners. They just want a simple strategy that can save them money. Luckily, there's a card for that.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: The best card my parents aren't using

My parents wouldn't even have to look outside the Wells Fargo ecosystem to start saving. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the first card I'd recommend.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of our favorite cash rewards cards for a simple reason: It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases with no spending limits, no categories to track, and a $0 annual fee. Groceries, gas, Amazon, the electric bill -- it earns at the same rate.

For someone who wants a great catch-all card and nothing more, that's hard to beat.

The beauty of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is how well it pairs with other top rewards cards, including the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card. My parents could keep using the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card at restaurants, and in the card's other 3X categories. Then, they could just use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for literally most of their other purchases.

The same idea applies to pretty much any other rewards card: Maximize its bonus categories, then use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for other spending. That way, you're getting at least 2% cash rewards on purchases you buy.

At this point, I'm not holding out much hope for my parents to change their ways…but that doesn't mean you have to repeat their mistake.

Current Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.