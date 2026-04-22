The Credit Card That Makes Every Purchase a Little Cheaper

Published on April 22, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

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Every time you buy something with a debit card or cash, you're leaving money on the table. It's a small amount like two cents on the dollar, but it adds up. Spend $2,000 a month and that's $480 a year you didn't collect.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) pays you that 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no annual fee pulling against it. The math is simple: The purchase you make on this card costs you slightly less than it would otherwise.

How it works

With unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, you have no categories to remember, no spending caps, and no quarterly activations. The rate is flat across groceries, gas, restaurants, online shopping -- you name it. You earn it automatically.

There's a $0 annual fee, which matters more than it might sound. A lot of cash back cards charge $95 or more per year, which means you need to earn your way past that fee before you're actually ahead. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card starts putting money back in your pocket from the first transaction.

The welcome offer is $200 cash rewards after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. That's extremely attainable for a lot of people.

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Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

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    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

The only real tradeoff

A flat-rate card that earns 2% cash rewards on purchases is excellent. It's not the best rate on anything specific. If you spend heavily at restaurants, a dining card gets you 3% or more in that category. If you're optimizing for groceries or travel, there are cards built around those categories too.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't try to win any single category, instead it tries to win the average. For most people's actual spending mix, that turns out to be a pretty good deal.

What 2% actually adds up to

Earning only 2% cash rewards on purchases might sound small, but here's what it looks like across a full year at a few different spend levels.

At $1,000 a month in card spending, you're earning $240 a year in cash rewards. At $2,000 a month, that's $480 cash rewards. At $3,000, it's $720 cash rewards.

And this is all on a card that costs you nothing to carry. That means the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card starts positive on day one and stays there.

Most people don't realize how much they're spending on a card until they look back at a year of statements. On a modest $18,000 in annual card spending, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card returns $360 cash rewards without a single category to track or bonus to activate.

Apply if

Apply for this card if you want a cash rewards card that works on everyday purchases without asking anything of you. The 2% cash rewards rate on purchases is probably the highest you'll find on a flat-rate no-annual-fee card, and the $0 annual fee means your earned cash rewards are actual money back. If you spend $2,000 a month across all your purchases, that's roughly $480 in cash rewards a year for doing nothing differently.

Read our full review and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card right here.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald icon-button-linkedin-2x

Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.