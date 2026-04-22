The Credit Card That Makes Every Purchase a Little Cheaper

Every time you buy something with a debit card or cash, you're leaving money on the table. It's a small amount like two cents on the dollar, but it adds up. Spend $2,000 a month and that's $480 a year you didn't collect.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) pays you that 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no annual fee pulling against it. The math is simple: The purchase you make on this card costs you slightly less than it would otherwise.

How it works

With unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, you have no categories to remember, no spending caps, and no quarterly activations. The rate is flat across groceries, gas, restaurants, online shopping -- you name it. You earn it automatically.

There's a $0 annual fee, which matters more than it might sound. A lot of cash back cards charge $95 or more per year, which means you need to earn your way past that fee before you're actually ahead. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card starts putting money back in your pocket from the first transaction.

The welcome offer is $200 cash rewards after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. That's extremely attainable for a lot of people.