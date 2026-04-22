The Credit Card That Makes Every Purchase a Little Cheaper
Every time you buy something with a debit card or cash, you're leaving money on the table. It's a small amount like two cents on the dollar, but it adds up. Spend $2,000 a month and that's $480 a year you didn't collect.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) pays you that 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no annual fee pulling against it. The math is simple: The purchase you make on this card costs you slightly less than it would otherwise.
How it works
With unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, you have no categories to remember, no spending caps, and no quarterly activations. The rate is flat across groceries, gas, restaurants, online shopping -- you name it. You earn it automatically.
There's a $0 annual fee, which matters more than it might sound. A lot of cash back cards charge $95 or more per year, which means you need to earn your way past that fee before you're actually ahead. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card starts putting money back in your pocket from the first transaction.
The welcome offer is $200 cash rewards after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. That's extremely attainable for a lot of people.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The only real tradeoff
A flat-rate card that earns 2% cash rewards on purchases is excellent. It's not the best rate on anything specific. If you spend heavily at restaurants, a dining card gets you 3% or more in that category. If you're optimizing for groceries or travel, there are cards built around those categories too.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card doesn't try to win any single category, instead it tries to win the average. For most people's actual spending mix, that turns out to be a pretty good deal.
What 2% actually adds up to
Earning only 2% cash rewards on purchases might sound small, but here's what it looks like across a full year at a few different spend levels.
At $1,000 a month in card spending, you're earning $240 a year in cash rewards. At $2,000 a month, that's $480 cash rewards. At $3,000, it's $720 cash rewards.
And this is all on a card that costs you nothing to carry. That means the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card starts positive on day one and stays there.
Most people don't realize how much they're spending on a card until they look back at a year of statements. On a modest $18,000 in annual card spending, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card returns $360 cash rewards without a single category to track or bonus to activate.
Apply if
Apply for this card if you want a cash rewards card that works on everyday purchases without asking anything of you. The 2% cash rewards rate on purchases is probably the highest you'll find on a flat-rate no-annual-fee card, and the $0 annual fee means your earned cash rewards are actual money back. If you spend $2,000 a month across all your purchases, that's roughly $480 in cash rewards a year for doing nothing differently.
Read our full review and apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card right here.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.