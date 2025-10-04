The Credit Card That Pays You 2% Back on Every Purchase
There are only a few credit cards that are truly great for everyone: Big spenders, penny-pinchers, and everybody in between. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of them.
That's because the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through -- and it comes with a $0 annual fee. That means anyone who lands the card can start getting value out of it on day one.
Here's what else you should know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
An easy-as-pie welcome bonus
First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Most cards have welcome bonuses that ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn them. Not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Just spend $500 over 3 months to earn the sweet $200 cash rewards.
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Additional perks with actual value
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers more than just cash rewards, though. You'll also get:
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (then a 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with versatile redemption options, too. Your rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Rewards never expire, either, so you've got plenty of time to decide how you want to use them.
A card that's a fit for basically everyone
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of the easiest-to-recommend credit cards on the market. It's straightforward, valuable, and versatile -- not to mention inexpensive.
Earning 2% cash rewards on everything is about as good a flat rate as you'll find, and its extra perks add value while keeping things simple.
For my money, it's the simplest way to earn rewards on everything I buy.
Want to compare your options? Check out this list of our favorite cash back credit cards, including the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and many more.
Our Research Expert