The Credit Card That Pays You 2% Back on Every Purchase

There are only a few credit cards that are truly great for everyone: Big spenders, penny-pinchers, and everybody in between. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is one of them.

That's because the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no bonus categories or hoops to jump through -- and it comes with a $0 annual fee. That means anyone who lands the card can start getting value out of it on day one.

Here's what else you should know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

An easy-as-pie welcome bonus

First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get. Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Most cards have welcome bonuses that ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn them. Not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Just spend $500 over 3 months to earn the sweet $200 cash rewards.

Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.