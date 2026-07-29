The Difference Between 15-Month and 21-Month 0% Intro APR (in Real Dollars)

Say you're moving $6,000 of credit card debt onto a 0% intro APR card. A 15-month card would require about $400 per month in payments to clear it within the promo period. A 21-month card would lower it to about $286 -- about $114 per month less.

Both cards can still help you completely avoid interest. But the longer intro APR window keeps you in the no-interest zone longer, giving you six months more room to breathe.

A 21-month card cuts your monthly payment by about 29%

No matter your balance, a 21-month 0% intro APR card lowers your required monthly payment by about 29% versus a 15-month card. By "required" monthly payment, I'm referring to the amount you need to budget and pay to fully clear the debt before the intro APR runs out.

Spreading any balance over 21 months instead of 15 makes each payment smaller. Whether you owe $2,000 or $12,000, the 21-month payment lands at roughly 71% of the 15-month one.

Long story short: If your budget is tight, a longer intro APR card will suit you better.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of only a few cards offering 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

That earned it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.