The Difference Between 15-Month and 21-Month 0% Intro APR (in Real Dollars)
Say you're moving $6,000 of credit card debt onto a 0% intro APR card. A 15-month card would require about $400 per month in payments to clear it within the promo period. A 21-month card would lower it to about $286 -- about $114 per month less.
Both cards can still help you completely avoid interest. But the longer intro APR window keeps you in the no-interest zone longer, giving you six months more room to breathe.
A 21-month card cuts your monthly payment by about 29%
No matter your balance, a 21-month 0% intro APR card lowers your required monthly payment by about 29% versus a 15-month card. By "required" monthly payment, I'm referring to the amount you need to budget and pay to fully clear the debt before the intro APR runs out.
Spreading any balance over 21 months instead of 15 makes each payment smaller. Whether you owe $2,000 or $12,000, the 21-month payment lands at roughly 71% of the 15-month one.
Long story short: If your budget is tight, a longer intro APR card will suit you better.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of only a few cards offering 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That earned it our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Bigger balances get more out of a 21-month window
The bigger your balance, the more the 21-month 0% intro APR window helps you. Here's the same math across three different debt loads.
|Debt Amount
|Payment on a 15-Month Card
|Payment on a 21-Month Card
|$1,500
|$100 per month
|$71 per month
|$6,000
|$400 per month
|$286 per month
|$10,000
|$667 per month
|$476 per month
With a smaller balance like $1,500, the difference is about $29 a month. That's not a huge deal for many people, so a 15-month intro APR could fit nicely.
At $10,000 though, the gap jumps to nearly $200 a month. A 15-month intro APR card means $667 every single month with no misses, while the 21-month card's $476 gives you way more breathing room.
The average credit card debt for Americans right now is about $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research. For a typical balance, the longer window is a better choice for most people.
Some 15-month cards earn cash back and rewards
Most cards offering 21 months of 0% intro APR are no-frills cards. They have no rewards and are usually a one-job tool: you pay off the debt, then it sits in a drawer. There's almost no reason to keep them once the intro APR runs out or your balance hits $0.
As for cards offering 15 months of 0% intro APR, there are plenty that offer long-term rewards. That means after your debt is cleared, you can keep earning cash back or travel rewards for years.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is a great example. It works well for small balance transfers and avoiding interest. And it earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, with higher rates on Chase Travel, dining, and drugstores. That mix is why it took our Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How to pick the card that fits your monthly budget
Here's the advice I tell people picking balance transfer cards: let your monthly budget determine the right offer you need. Forget rewards and flashy perks. It all comes down to how much you can realistically pay each month toward your debt.
Divide your debt balance by 15 months, and also 21 months. If the 15-month payment feels tight, go with a card offering 21 months of 0% intro APR. If you're not sure, play it safe and take the longer runway.
See the best balance transfer cards of 2026 to compare every window side by side.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.