The Easiest Way to Earn $1,000+ a Year From Credit Cards
I'm a bit lazy with my credit card rewards strategy -- unlike some of my coworkers, I only keep a handful of cards in my wallet. But that doesn't mean I'm not earning solid rewards.
Case in point: My favorite credit card combo, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees). With these two no-annual-fee picks, you can easily clear $1,000 a year in cash rewards-- plus $400 in first-year bonus cash rewards.
Here's what to know, and how easy it is to save with this combo.
How the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited work together
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, for me, is the starting point for basically any kind of rewards strategy. That's because it earns flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no spending limits or bonus categories. That covers groceries, gas, streaming, bills, and anything else that doesn't fit a bonus category.
I've had the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself for a few years, and I still use it nearly every day. It's basically my last line of defense, savings-wise. If a purchase doesn't fit into a bonus category on another card, I can use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and be confident I'm getting a strong return.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, on the other hand, is my bonus-category earner. It racks up:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That makes things pretty easy for me: I put my travel, dining, and drugstore spending on the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, and my other purchases on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. Now each dollar I'm spending earns at least 2% cash rewards on purchases -- and some of it earns 3% or 5% back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited can earn $500+ a year
Let's say you spend $5,000 a month on credit cards. That's about how much the average American spends, per Empower. If you put that on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'd net $1,200 a year in cash rewards-- all for no annual fee. That's already some serious savings.
But let's say you reroute some of those purchases to the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and its higher rates. For simplicity's sake, let's say you spend about $1,000 a month on travel, dining, and drugstores, and assume you earned 3% on all those purchases (not even including the card's higher 5% travel rate). If so, that'd be worth an extra $120 in cash back, just for adding one more card into the mix.
Even much lighter spending can make a difference. If you spent, say, $2,000 a month on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, that's $480 a year in cash rewards. And that's before you factor in the two card's easy-to-earn welcome bonuses.
Wells Fargo Active Cash Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited bonuses: Earn another $400 in year one
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Freedom Unlimited have two of the simplest, and easiest to earn, welcome bonuses out there.
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
That's basically the lowest spend requirement you'll find on a card bonus, and you've still got a full three months to hit it. Based on our average spending numbers above, that shouldn't be too difficult for most.
You could even open both cards at the same time, hit the minimum spend on each, and net an easy $400 on top of your usual cash rewards. That's a great way to get your new savings strategy off on the right foot.
Is the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card + Chase Freedom Unlimited combo right for you?
This pairing works best if your spending is spread across categories rather than concentrated in one place, like travel. If you spend heavily on flights and hotels, a dedicated travel card with transfer partners might out-earn this setup.
But for typical household spending -- groceries, gas, dining, bills -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited® combo is hard to beat, especially for the amount of effort it takes.
Want to see more options? Check out our picks for the best cash back cards available now.
FAQs
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Yes, the two welcome bonuses are separate and you can earn both. Wells Fargo and Chase don't share bonus eligibility rules.
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Both cards typically require good to excellent credit, which we estimate to be a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Approval also depends on your income, existing debt, and other factors.
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Two cards with different rates almost always out-earn one catch-all card. Putting dining and travel spending on a bonus category card while everything else earns 2% is a great place to start.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.