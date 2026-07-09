The Easiest Way to Earn $1,000+ a Year From Credit Cards

I'm a bit lazy with my credit card rewards strategy -- unlike some of my coworkers, I only keep a handful of cards in my wallet. But that doesn't mean I'm not earning solid rewards.

Case in point: My favorite credit card combo, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees). With these two no-annual-fee picks, you can easily clear $1,000 a year in cash rewards-- plus $400 in first-year bonus cash rewards.

Here's what to know, and how easy it is to save with this combo.

How the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card and Chase Freedom Unlimited work together

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, for me, is the starting point for basically any kind of rewards strategy. That's because it earns flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no spending limits or bonus categories. That covers groceries, gas, streaming, bills, and anything else that doesn't fit a bonus category.

I've had the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself for a few years, and I still use it nearly every day. It's basically my last line of defense, savings-wise. If a purchase doesn't fit into a bonus category on another card, I can use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and be confident I'm getting a strong return.