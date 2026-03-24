The Easiest Way to Earn $500+ a Year From Credit Cards

Most people think earning big credit card rewards means juggling five different cards, memorizing bonus categories, and obsessing over points valuations.

Trust me, there's a way simpler path. And it's hiding in plain sight: using a solid flat-rate cash back credit card.

My wife and I have been using flat-rate cards as our daily foundation for years. Last year alone, we pocketed nearly $1,000 in cash back across our household spending. Here's how easy it is.

What 2% cash back looks like at your spending level

The average American household spends $6,545 per month, according to the latest BLS data. That's about $78,500 every year.

Of course, not all of it is card-eligible spending (most people don't pay rent or mortgage payments on a credit card).

But a reasonable low estimate is that roughly half of your monthly spending could go on a credit card. That works out to about $3,250 a month, or roughly $39,000 a year.

Here's what a flat 2% cash back rate looks like at a few different spending levels: