The Easiest Way to Earn $500+ a Year From Credit Cards
Most people think earning big credit card rewards means juggling five different cards, memorizing bonus categories, and obsessing over points valuations.
Trust me, there's a way simpler path. And it's hiding in plain sight: using a solid flat-rate cash back credit card.
My wife and I have been using flat-rate cards as our daily foundation for years. Last year alone, we pocketed nearly $1,000 in cash back across our household spending. Here's how easy it is.
What 2% cash back looks like at your spending level
The average American household spends $6,545 per month, according to the latest BLS data. That's about $78,500 every year.
Of course, not all of it is card-eligible spending (most people don't pay rent or mortgage payments on a credit card).
But a reasonable low estimate is that roughly half of your monthly spending could go on a credit card. That works out to about $3,250 a month, or roughly $39,000 a year.
Here's what a flat 2% cash back rate looks like at a few different spending levels:
|Card Spend
|Annual Cash Back
|$2,000 per month
|$480
|$3,000 per month
|$720
|$4,000 per month
|$960
|$5,000 per month
|$1,200
For an average American spending $3,250 on a credit card, they could easily earn $780 in cash back with a flat-rate 2% rewards card.
And the best part is: Most flat-rate cards have no annual fee.
See our top-rated flat-rate cash back cards here and start earning more on every dollar you spend.
Why flat-rate beats "fancy" for most people
Travel cards and category cards get a lot of hype -- and some of them are genuinely great.
But the pitch breaks down fast when you look at how most people actually spend.
Earning 5x on dining sounds amazing, right? But if dining is only $300 of your $3,000 monthly spend, the other $2,700 is probably earning a basic 1% rate. A high ceiling doesn't mean much if most of your dollars never reach it.
That's where flat-rate cash back cards shine. For folks with scattered spending across all types of categories (groceries, Amazon orders, subscriptions, gas, etc.) you can earn more on a regular everyday spending.
Don't overlook sign-up bonuses
A no-annual-fee cash back card might offer a $200 bonus after spending just $500 or $1,000 in the first three months. That's a pretty easy lift for most households.
A handful of travel cards have welcome offers right now worth $750 or more in travel value. These aren't gimmicks -- they're real dollars earned on spending you were already going to do anyway.
My wife and I have stacked thousands of dollars in welcome bonuses over the years by being a little strategic about when we apply. We typically open up one new rewards card each year, each.
The bottom line
You don't need a complicated strategy to earn $500+ a year from credit cards. You just need the right card and the habit of running your everyday purchases through it.
A flat 2% cash back rate on normal household spending can add up to a lot over 12 months. And with no annual fee in the way, every cent you earn is pure upside.
Compare all the top rewards credit cards for 2026 here and find the one that puts the most money back in your pocket.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.