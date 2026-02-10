The Easy Way Prime Members Are Getting $150 in Amazon Credit
Right now, Prime members can get a $150 Amazon gift card just for getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). No spending requirement. No waiting period. No hoops.
If you already shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, this is about as straightforward as credit card offers get.
Why this $150 is unusually easy
Most welcome bonuses make you hit a spending requirement before getting any sort of bonus.
But once you're approved for the Prime Visa, the $150 gift card typically lands directly in your Amazon account. That makes it usable immediately, not something you earn later.
Because the card has no annual fee, you're also ahead on day one. There's no breakeven math or long-term commitment required to justify it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
The credit card itself is simple too
Beyond the gift card, the Prime Visa keeps things clean:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
- No rotating categories or complicated redemption rules
You can use it as an Amazon-only card or keep it in rotation for everyday spending. Either way, the bonus does not depend on how you use it afterward.
Who this works best for
This offer makes the most sense if:
- You already pay for Amazon Prime
- You regularly shop on Amazon or at Whole Foods
- You prefer simple, cash-like rewards instead of points or travel credits
If you're going to spend money at Amazon anyway, this $150 gift card offsets purchases you were already planning to make. That's what makes it efficient.
Why this kind of bonus flies under the radar
Six-figure points and miles travel bonuses grab headlines. Instant credits rarely do.
But in real life, an immediate $150 that requires zero behavior change often beats a bigger number that takes months of tracking and planning.
If you're already a Prime member, the Prime Visa is worth a look while this bonus lasts.
Read our full review here and apply for the Prime Visa today.
Our Research Expert
