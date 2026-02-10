The Easy Way Prime Members Are Getting $150 in Amazon Credit

Published on Feb. 10, 2026

Jake FitzGerald

By: Jake FitzGerald

Editorial Strategist

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It's how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Right now, Prime members can get a $150 Amazon gift card just for getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). No spending requirement. No waiting period. No hoops.

If you already shop at Amazon or Whole Foods, this is about as straightforward as credit card offers get.

Why this $150 is unusually easy

Most welcome bonuses make you hit a spending requirement before getting any sort of bonus.

But once you're approved for the Prime Visa, the $150 gift card typically lands directly in your Amazon account. That makes it usable immediately, not something you earn later.

Because the card has no annual fee, you're also ahead on day one. There's no breakeven math or long-term commitment required to justify it.

Prime Visa

Prime Visa
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Good/Excellent (670-850)

Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

The credit card itself is simple too

Beyond the gift card, the Prime Visa keeps things clean:

  • 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
  • $0 annual fee
  • No rotating categories or complicated redemption rules

You can use it as an Amazon-only card or keep it in rotation for everyday spending. Either way, the bonus does not depend on how you use it afterward.

Who this works best for

This offer makes the most sense if:

  • You already pay for Amazon Prime
  • You regularly shop on Amazon or at Whole Foods
  • You prefer simple, cash-like rewards instead of points or travel credits

If you're going to spend money at Amazon anyway, this $150 gift card offsets purchases you were already planning to make. That's what makes it efficient.

Why this kind of bonus flies under the radar

Six-figure points and miles travel bonuses grab headlines. Instant credits rarely do.

But in real life, an immediate $150 that requires zero behavior change often beats a bigger number that takes months of tracking and planning.

If you're already a Prime member, the Prime Visa is worth a look while this bonus lasts.

Read our full review here and apply for the Prime Visa today.

Our Research Expert

Jake FitzGerald
Jake FitzGerald is a full-time Editorial Strategist and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, leading content production and distribution while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, and other financial products. He has more than a decade of experience editing and shaping financial content to give readers clear, trustworthy money advice. His work focuses on delivering practical insights that empower people to make smarter financial decisions. Off the clock, he’s a fan of college football tailgates and still loyal to his favorite putter -- despite what his short game suggests.