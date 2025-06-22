The Fastest Way to Get a Southwest Companion Pass

Lots of airlines have some version of a companion ticket, but Southwest's Companion Pass is in a league of its own. Instead of a one-time perk, it lets your travel buddy fly free with you -- as many times as you want -- until it expires (you'll just pay taxes and fees starting at $5.60 per flight).

To earn it, you'll need to fly 100 one-way trips or earn 135,000 qualifying Rapid Rewards® points in a calendar year. Once you do, it's good for the rest of the year, plus all of the next.

That might sound like a stretch for casual travelers. But here's the fast-track secret: you can earn a huge chunk of those points from credit card welcome offers. Here's how.

Use a Southwest credit card to earn up to 80,000 points fast

Flying 100 times in a year isn't realistic for most of us. But you don't have to rack up miles in the air -- you can do it on the ground, through spending and credit card welcome offers.

Two Southwest credit cards -- one personal and one business -- have great welcome offers right now. If you qualify for one (or both!), then the welcome points earned, as well as regular spending points, can go toward earning the companion pass.

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card

The Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the cheapest ways to get started on your Companion Pass journey. Earning that welcome bonus knocks out over a third of the points you need for the companion pass.