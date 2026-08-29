The Fastest Way to Get Your Credit Score From 750 to 800

If your score is sitting at 750, the fastest way to reach 800 is to fine-tune one number: your credit utilization. That's the share of your available credit you're actually using.

Here's a quick refresher in what makes up your typical FICO® Score:

Payment History (35%)

Credit utilization (30%)

Length of credit history (15%)

Credit Mix (10%)

New credit (10%)

At a 750 currently, you've probably already got the main credit habits down -- like paying on time, a decent mix of credit lines, and years of history. So this last stretch is about optimizing, not really "fixing" things.

Credit utilization has the highest impact after payment history, and it's easier to move than you think. Here's how.

Fine-tune your utilization to the low single digits

The real sweet spot for utilization is 1% to 9% -- not the 30% best practice you hear personal finance experts preach. That 30% rule is a maximum you want utilization to ever be, not the goal to shoot for.

Two things matter here: your overall utilization across all credit cards, and the utilization on each individual card. My advice is to keep the total in the low single digits, and keep every single card under 10%. A single maxed-out card can drag you down even if your total looks fine.

Here's a move some people in the FICO forums and 800+ club swear by, called AZEO (All Zero Except One):

Pay every card down to $0 before its statement closing date. Leave one card reporting a small balance -- 1% to 9% of its credit limit.

Reporting $0 on everything can actually cost you a couple points, since it reads like you're not using credit at all. That's why having one tiny balance helps. It shows active, responsible use.

And remember, it's the statement closing date that gets reported to the bureaus, not your due date for payment.

Increasing your available credit

One of the fastest ways to boost your score higher is to raise your total available credit. It lowers your utilization ratio without changing any of your spending or payments.

You've got two ways to do it. The first way is opening a new card, which stacks a fresh limit on top of what you've already got.