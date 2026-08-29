The Fastest Way to Get Your Credit Score From 750 to 800
If your score is sitting at 750, the fastest way to reach 800 is to fine-tune one number: your credit utilization. That's the share of your available credit you're actually using.
Here's a quick refresher in what makes up your typical FICO® Score:
- Payment History (35%)
- Credit utilization (30%)
- Length of credit history (15%)
- Credit Mix (10%)
- New credit (10%)
At a 750 currently, you've probably already got the main credit habits down -- like paying on time, a decent mix of credit lines, and years of history. So this last stretch is about optimizing, not really "fixing" things.
Credit utilization has the highest impact after payment history, and it's easier to move than you think. Here's how.
Fine-tune your utilization to the low single digits
The real sweet spot for utilization is 1% to 9% -- not the 30% best practice you hear personal finance experts preach. That 30% rule is a maximum you want utilization to ever be, not the goal to shoot for.
Two things matter here: your overall utilization across all credit cards, and the utilization on each individual card. My advice is to keep the total in the low single digits, and keep every single card under 10%. A single maxed-out card can drag you down even if your total looks fine.
Here's a move some people in the FICO forums and 800+ club swear by, called AZEO (All Zero Except One):
- Pay every card down to $0 before its statement closing date.
- Leave one card reporting a small balance -- 1% to 9% of its credit limit.
Reporting $0 on everything can actually cost you a couple points, since it reads like you're not using credit at all. That's why having one tiny balance helps. It shows active, responsible use.
And remember, it's the statement closing date that gets reported to the bureaus, not your due date for payment.
Increasing your available credit
One of the fastest ways to boost your score higher is to raise your total available credit. It lowers your utilization ratio without changing any of your spending or payments.
You've got two ways to do it. The first way is opening a new card, which stacks a fresh limit on top of what you've already got.
If you go that route, a card known for high credit limits can help. And the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look here. It tends to come with a strong starting credit limit, and users report limits up to $50,000.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation and more
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for 12 months when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Fair warning: a new application can dip your score a few points temporarily, from the hard inquiry and a younger average account age. But the added limit helps your utilization, and that dip usually fades, then increases your score over time.
The other way is requesting a credit limit increase on a card you already have. There's no new account to open, so it won't drag down your average account age. And many issuers can even do it with just a soft credit pull.
Calling your issuer is one way to request a limit increase. But many big issuers let you do it within the mobile app.
Keep your oldest accounts open and let your credit age
Length of credit history is the one factor you can't rush.
One big thing that helps is to never close your oldest card, even if you never use it. Closing it shrinks your available credit today, plus it eventually drops that history off your report. Both nudge your score the wrong way.
If an old card is just sitting around gathering dust, put a tiny recurring charge on it. Or buy a banana with it every six months. This way the issuer keeps it open and it still shows active use.
Your next statement is the place to start
Getting your credit score from 750 to 800 isn't an overnight thing. It will take time. But you can move things along faster with these simple changes.
Get your utilization reporting low, increase your credit limits if possible, and leave your oldest cards alone. Your next statement date is the best place to start.
And you're doing better than you might think. The average credit score in America is 714, according to Motley Fool Money research. About half of Americans already score 750 or higher, and about a quarter land in the exceptional 800 to 850 range.
Strong credit is worth putting to work. Once you're in this range, you'll qualify for the best credit cards -- the ones with the biggest welcome offers and best perks.
FAQs
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No. Checking your own credit score is a soft inquiry, and soft inquiries never affect your score. Only a hard inquiry hits your report, like when a lender checks your credit because you applied for something. New inquiries can knock off a few points, and only for a while.
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No. Your income isn't part of your credit score at all. Lenders may ask about it to decide how much to lend you, but it never shows up in the scoring formula. Your debt-to-income ratio isn't a scoring factor either.
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Only about 1.76% of Americans have a perfect 850, according to Motley Fool Money research. The good news is you don't need it. Anything in the exceptional 800 to 850 range unlocks the same top rates and approvals.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.