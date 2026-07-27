The Fastest Ways to Get Out of Credit Card Debt in 2026, Ranked

The fastest way to get out of credit card debt is to avoid paying interest on it -- and a 0% intro APR credit card does that better than anything else.

Not everyone will qualify for one, and you'll have to pay off your balance before the promo period ends in order to save the most. But if you can swing it, a balance transfer card is the way to go.

Here's what to know about all the best ways to save on interest in 2026, and why a balance transfer is your best option.

1. Move your balance to a 0% intro APR credit card

A balance transfer card lets you move your existing debt to a new card that charges no interest for a set period, sometimes as long as 21 months. That means for that entire period, every dollar you pay goes straight to your principal.

My favorite option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. An ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

That's one of the longest runways you'll find anywhere, a big reason why the card won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.