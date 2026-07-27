The Fastest Ways to Get Out of Credit Card Debt in 2026, Ranked
The fastest way to get out of credit card debt is to avoid paying interest on it -- and a 0% intro APR credit card does that better than anything else.
Not everyone will qualify for one, and you'll have to pay off your balance before the promo period ends in order to save the most. But if you can swing it, a balance transfer card is the way to go.
Here's what to know about all the best ways to save on interest in 2026, and why a balance transfer is your best option.
1. Move your balance to a 0% intro APR credit card
A balance transfer card lets you move your existing debt to a new card that charges no interest for a set period, sometimes as long as 21 months. That means for that entire period, every dollar you pay goes straight to your principal.
My favorite option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, with a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. An ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That's one of the longest runways you'll find anywhere, a big reason why the card won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Again, the downside to balance transfer cards is that not everyone can get one. For the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, for example, the most qualified candidates typically have a credit score in the good to excellent range (typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher). If that's you, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is what I'd recommend.
2. Pay off debt with the avalanche or snowball method
These two debt-management methods work in opposite ways -- but they can both work well.
First, the debt avalanche method involves making minimum payments on every card except the one with the highest interest rate. That's where you throw every spare dollar. Once that card is paid off, you move on to the card with the next-highest rate.
Mathematically, this method gets rid of debt faster than any other method that doesn't involve a new account.
The debt snowball, on the other hand, targets your smallest balance first, regardless of interest rate. It costs more in total interest than the avalanche method, but the quick wins keep many people motivated enough to actually finish. That matters if you've stalled out before.
Either method works well if you don't qualify for a balance transfer card or don't want to open a new card. Pick the avalanche for the lowest total cost, or the snowball if you want easy wins to stay on track.
3. Consolidate with a personal loan
A debt consolidation loan replaces multiple credit card balances with a single fixed-rate loan, usually with a term of two to five years.
Because the rate and payoff date are locked in from day one, you know exactly when you'll be debt-free, which means more certainty than the avalanche or snowball method.
Personal loan rates are generally lower than credit card APRs, though you'll need a credit check to get the best terms. This route suits people who don't qualify for a 0% intro APR card but still want a clear finish line with a decently low rate.
4. Enroll in a debt management plan
Finally, a debt management plan, run through a nonprofit credit counseling agency, negotiates lower interest rates with your card issuers and rolls your balances into one monthly payment. Plans typically run three to five years, and the agency handles the negotiating for you.
This option suits people with too much debt or too low a credit score to qualify for a balance transfer or a low personal loan rate. It's slower than the first two methods, but it's more convenient than trying to negotiate with each issuer on your own.
Whichever method you pick, the fastest path is the one you can actually follow through on until the balance hits zero. My recommendation is a top 0% APR card -- if you want to learn more, check out our full list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.