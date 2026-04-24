The Hilton Honors Surpass Has a Low Annual Fee. Here's What $150 Gets You

Just because a card has an annual fee doesn't mean you can't save big-time with it. Case in point: the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. With a solid welcome bonus offer, strong earning rates, and complimentary Gold status with Hilton Honors, it's one of the best cards out there if you love Hilton properties. Here's what to know about the Amex Hilton Surpass and whether it's a fit for your wallet. Welcome bonus offer: Unlock 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points Right now with the Hilton Honors, you can earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your card in the first 6 months of card membership. Terms apply. At a value of roughly $0.004 to $0.006 per point (let's call it $0.005 per point for simplicity's sake in our examples), you're looking at around $650 in rewards to put toward Hilton stays (estimated by Motley Fool Money). That's a pretty solid offer for a card with a $150 annual fee (see rates and fees), especially if you're a Hilton loyalist. Plus, it's got a low enough spend requirement that most people can earn it pretty quickly -- even though you've actually got a full six months to land it.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Apply Now for Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card On American Express' Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card On American Express' Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR 19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Terms apply. 3X-12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points Annual Fee $150 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points Bottom Line Automatic Hilton Honors ™ Gold Status is one of the many lucrative perks, including sky-high points for Hilton stays and for restaurants, groceries, and gas. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer Automatic Hilton Honors ™ Gold Status status Earn an annual free night award Bonus rewards in several spending categories U.S.-centric bonus categories

Card Details Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Card within your first 6 months of Card Membership. Enjoy complimentary Hilton Honors™ Gold status with your Card. Plus, spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn an upgrade to Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. Get up to $50 in statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. That’s up to $200 in statement credits annually. Earn a Free Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. As a Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card Member, you can enroll to receive complimentary National Car Rental® Emerald Club Executive® status through the link on your American Express online account. After you’re enrolled, you can reserve a rental car by calling National Car Rental directly, using your travel service, or by booking online or through the National Car Rental mobile app. Terms apply. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Enjoy international travel without additional fees on purchases made abroad. Whenever you travel more than 100 miles from home, Global Assist® Hotline is available for 24/7 emergency assistance and coordination services, including medical and legal referrals, emergency cash wires, and missing luggage assistance. Card Members are responsible for the costs charged by third-party service providers. Other terms and conditions apply. Points don’t expire while your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card is active and in good standing. $150 annual fee. Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted. Terms Apply.



Get strong earning rates and automatic Gold status This is where the Amex Hilton Surpass pulls its weight -- earning rates that are great for both Hilton spending and everyday spending. You'll get: 12X points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio

6X points for each dollar of purchases on your card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations

4X points for each dollar on U.S. online retail purchases

3X points for all other eligible purchases on your card Again, with Hilton points being worth about $0.005 apiece, you might think of it as getting a cash value of approximately 6% back on Hilton purchases, 3% back on dining, gas, and groceries, 2% back on online shopping, and 1.5% back on everything else (estimated by Motley Fool Money). Plus, the card comes with complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status -- no spending or stays required. Silver gets you a 80% bonus on base points earned at Hilton properties, a fifth night free on award bookings of five or more consecutive nights, space-available room upgrades, and more. Terms apply. You'll also get a head start toward Diamond status. If you spend $40,000 in eligible purchases on your card in a calendar year, you'll earn Diamond through the next calendar year. Throw in the fact that the card has no foreign transaction fees, and you're looking at a pretty good bargain for Hilton fans. How does the Amex Hilton Surpass compare? The natural foil to the Amex Hilton Surpass is something like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) -- a more general travel card with strong earning rates and $0 annual fee. Deciding between one or the other comes down to how you like to travel and save. The Wells Fargo Autograph Card comes with: 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

1X points on other purchases

Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.





Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best for unlimited rewards 20,000 bonus points Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 1X-3X points Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular: 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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