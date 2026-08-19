The Ink Business Unlimited Is the No-Fuss Cash Back Card Every Owner Needs

Published on Aug. 19, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

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Running a business is a never ending multi-task. You're the owner, the bookkeeper, the buyer, and the person who locks up at night. The last thing you need is a rewards credit card that adds even more homework to your plate.

That's where the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) comes in to help. It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no annual fee.

You just swipe, and earn cash back. It couldn't be simpler.

What makes the Chase Ink Business Unlimited so simple

The magic here is the flat rate. Every purchase earns the same 1.5% back -- inventory, software, gas, or a client lunch. You never have to think about it.

Here's the thing about bonus categories: they only pay if you use them right. Plenty of people don't, and Americans left roughly $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A flat rate means nothing to track and nothing to leave on the table.

Limited-time Offer

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

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Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

On Chase's Secure Website.

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LIMITED-TIME OFFER

NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back

  • This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.

    Read Full Review
    • Big cash back sign-up bonus
    • Competitive cash back rate
    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free employee cards
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
    • Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
    • No Annual Fee
    • Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
    • Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
    • Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
    • With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
    • 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
    • Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
    • Member FDIC

If you have employees or contractors, you can add employee cards at no extra cost and set a spending limit for each one. Their spending earns rewards for the business too, all pooled into one account.

When it's time to cash in, you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards for cash back, gift cards, or travel. There's even 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27 if that's how you get around.

A limited-time $1,000 welcome offer

Right now Chase Ink Business Unlimited is offering the biggest sign-up bonus I've ever seen on this card:

Welcome offer: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.

This is incredibly rare for a card that costs $0 annually. As long as you have regular expenses that meet the spending threshold, this is as good as "free money" for your business.

Your first year comes with 0% intro APR on purchases

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited also offers 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after). That means you can make big early buys and spread the cost over your first year, interest-free.

For a new business watching cash flow, that runway is a big advantage. It's the difference between buying what you need now and waiting until you've saved up for it.

When the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is worth it

If thinking about travel miles and points programs stresses you out, a simple cash back card is what you need. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, so it's perfect for owners with spending spread across lots of categories.

It's an especially easy call in year one. New businesses tend to front-load big buys like equipment and inventory. The card gives you room to pay those down over time.

The rewards don't expire while the account is open, so there's no clock to beat.

Here's when it's not worth it: if nearly all your spending lands in one specific category, a card built for exactly that category could earn more. To compare all your options, start with our roundup of the best business credit cards.

The no-fuss pick for busy owners

You've already got enough on your plate. Carrying a card that earns steady cash back, offers a huge bonus cash back welcome offer, and doesn't complicate your life lets you get back to the work you actually care about.

Read our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review to dig deeper.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.