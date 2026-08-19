The Ink Business Unlimited Is the No-Fuss Cash Back Card Every Owner Needs
Running a business is a never ending multi-task. You're the owner, the bookkeeper, the buyer, and the person who locks up at night. The last thing you need is a rewards credit card that adds even more homework to your plate.
That's where the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) comes in to help. It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no annual fee.
You just swipe, and earn cash back. It couldn't be simpler.
What makes the Chase Ink Business Unlimited so simple
The magic here is the flat rate. Every purchase earns the same 1.5% back -- inventory, software, gas, or a client lunch. You never have to think about it.
Here's the thing about bonus categories: they only pay if you use them right. Plenty of people don't, and Americans left roughly $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A flat rate means nothing to track and nothing to leave on the table.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
If you have employees or contractors, you can add employee cards at no extra cost and set a spending limit for each one. Their spending earns rewards for the business too, all pooled into one account.
When it's time to cash in, you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards for cash back, gift cards, or travel. There's even 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27 if that's how you get around.
A limited-time $1,000 welcome offer
Right now Chase Ink Business Unlimited is offering the biggest sign-up bonus I've ever seen on this card:
Welcome offer: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
This is incredibly rare for a card that costs $0 annually. As long as you have regular expenses that meet the spending threshold, this is as good as "free money" for your business.
Your first year comes with 0% intro APR on purchases
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited also offers 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases (a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after). That means you can make big early buys and spread the cost over your first year, interest-free.
For a new business watching cash flow, that runway is a big advantage. It's the difference between buying what you need now and waiting until you've saved up for it.
When the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is worth it
If thinking about travel miles and points programs stresses you out, a simple cash back card is what you need. The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, so it's perfect for owners with spending spread across lots of categories.
It's an especially easy call in year one. New businesses tend to front-load big buys like equipment and inventory. The card gives you room to pay those down over time.
The rewards don't expire while the account is open, so there's no clock to beat.
Here's when it's not worth it: if nearly all your spending lands in one specific category, a card built for exactly that category could earn more. To compare all your options, start with our roundup of the best business credit cards.
The no-fuss pick for busy owners
You've already got enough on your plate. Carrying a card that earns steady cash back, offers a huge bonus cash back welcome offer, and doesn't complicate your life lets you get back to the work you actually care about.
Read our full Chase Ink Business Unlimited review to dig deeper.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.