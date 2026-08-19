The Ink Business Unlimited Is the No-Fuss Cash Back Card Every Owner Needs

Running a business is a never ending multi-task. You're the owner, the bookkeeper, the buyer, and the person who locks up at night. The last thing you need is a rewards credit card that adds even more homework to your plate.

That's where the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) comes in to help. It earns a flat 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no annual fee.

You just swipe, and earn cash back. It couldn't be simpler.

What makes the Chase Ink Business Unlimited so simple

The magic here is the flat rate. Every purchase earns the same 1.5% back -- inventory, software, gas, or a client lunch. You never have to think about it.

Here's the thing about bonus categories: they only pay if you use them right. Plenty of people don't, and Americans left roughly $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research. A flat rate means nothing to track and nothing to leave on the table.