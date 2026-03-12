The Lazy Way to Maximize Credit Card Rewards

Trying to max out your credit card rewards can feel like a full-time job.

Some people track rotating categories. Others transfer points between airline partners. Some carry five or six cards and rotate them depending on what they're buying. It's exhausting

You can earn strong rewards with almost no effort using what I call the lazy strategy.

The simple system that works

The lazy rewards strategy looks like this:

Get an unlimited flat-rate cash back or travel credit card Use it for nearly everything Set the bill to autopay in full

That's it.

No categories to track. No points math. No spreadsheets. Just consistent rewards on every purchase you already make. Most good flat-rate cards earn around 2% on everything.

And that small number adds up faster than people expect.

What this actually looks like in dollars

Let's say you put $2,000 a month on your credit card for normal expenses like groceries, gas, utilities, and a few nights out.

That's $24,000 per year in spending.

At 2% cash back, you'd earn:

$480 in rewards every year.

And you didn't have to think about categories once; just swipe the same card and move on.

If you want to see some of the top flat-rate options available right now, check out our list of the best flat-rate cash back credit cards, risk free.

Why complicated reward systems often fail

On paper, more complicated strategies can earn slightly higher rewards. But real life gets in the way and:

People forget which card earns what.

They miss rotating category activations.

They accidentally use the wrong card.

And suddenly the "optimized" setup earns 1% on a lot of purchases anyway.

When every purchase earns 2%, you don't have to think about it.

The real key to earning more rewards

Credit card rewards often work best when they're boring. Juggling a handful of cards and trying to maximize every penny ends up being too much work for a lot of people. And then they're stuck earning lower rates.

The easiest way to stack credit card rewards is to:

Use the same card consistently

Pay the balance in full

Collect rewards month after month without thinking about it

A simple system you actually follow will beat a complicated one you abandon. And in the world of credit card rewards, the lazy strategy is often the smartest one.

If you're ready to keep things simple, it's worth looking at some of the best flat-rate cash back credit cards available today.