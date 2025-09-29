The Math Doesn't Lie. This 2% Card Beats Most Rewards Cards Over Time

Published on Sept. 29, 2025

By: Joel O'Leary

Most credit card users earn far less than they should.

In fact, the average cash back rate across credit cards is just 1.17%, according to WalletHub's 2025 Credit Landscape Report. That means someone spending $10,000 a year is only getting $117 in rewards.

Now compare that to a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. That same $10,000 in spending earns you $200 -- nearly double the average of everyone else.

The numbers speak for themselves, and the gap only widens as you scale up your spending.

Where a 2% cash rewards card shines: "everything else"

Many popular rewards cards offer higher rates in specific categories -- like 5% on travel or 3% on dining. But they fall flat usually with just 1% back on general spending.

Here's how the math might play out for someone spending $3,000/month ($36,000/year) across mixed categories:

Category Annual Spend Rewards (1%-5%)
Travel $4,000 5% = $200
Dining $3,000 3% = $90
Gas $2,000 2% = $40
Everything else $24,000 1% = $240
Total $36,000 $570
Data source: Author's calculations.

Earning $570 in cash rewards is nothing to sneeze at.

But, if instead we switch this to using a flat-rate 2% cash rewards card across all $36,000 in spending, it would earn $720 total in a year.

High reward category cards can be great. But only if you perfectly optimize your spending across those niche spending areas.

Most people don't, of course. And that's where a flat-rate cash back card becomes the clear winner. You don't need to activate offers, track bonus calendars, or do mental math at checkout.

No annual fee means more money in your pocket

Another thing to consider is that most top-tier rewards cards charge annual fees. This can be $95 per year, or way higher for luxury cards.

So even if you do manage to earn $570 in rewards, your net benefit might only be $475 after fees.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee, which means every dollar you earn in cash rewards is pure upside.

There's no break-even point to worry about, especially for folks with low spending.

A welcome offer that's easy to earn

This is just icing on the cake. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a welcome offer for new applicants…

Earn $200 cash rewards after spending $500 in the first 3 months.

That's a really easy spending requirement, which most people can hit by buying regular stuff.

Combined with the 2% cash rewards rate, and the first year value with this card is pretty amazing.

Boost your rewards with a two-card combo

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card works great as a standalone rewards card. But if you already have a favorite rewards card, it can act as a great companion to fill in the gaps.

Here's how a simple two-card strategy works:

  • Use your primary card in its high-earning categories (like a travel card for booking travel)
  • Use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else to lock in 2% cash rewards

It requires a little more effort than just using a single card everywhere, but gives you the best of both worlds.

And since Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card charges no annual fee, there's no downside to keeping it in your wallet -- even if it's your "backup" swipe.

Want to dig deeper? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here to explore all the perks.

