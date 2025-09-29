The Math Doesn't Lie. This 2% Card Beats Most Rewards Cards Over Time
Most credit card users earn far less than they should.
In fact, the average cash back rate across credit cards is just 1.17%, according to WalletHub's 2025 Credit Landscape Report. That means someone spending $10,000 a year is only getting $117 in rewards.
Now compare that to a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. That same $10,000 in spending earns you $200 -- nearly double the average of everyone else.
The numbers speak for themselves, and the gap only widens as you scale up your spending.
Where a 2% cash rewards card shines: "everything else"
Many popular rewards cards offer higher rates in specific categories -- like 5% on travel or 3% on dining. But they fall flat usually with just 1% back on general spending.
Here's how the math might play out for someone spending $3,000/month ($36,000/year) across mixed categories:
|Category
|Annual Spend
|Rewards (1%-5%)
|Travel
|$4,000
|5% = $200
|Dining
|$3,000
|3% = $90
|Gas
|$2,000
|2% = $40
|Everything else
|$24,000
|1% = $240
|Total
|$36,000
|$570
Earning $570 in cash rewards is nothing to sneeze at.
But, if instead we switch this to using a flat-rate 2% cash rewards card across all $36,000 in spending, it would earn $720 total in a year.
High reward category cards can be great. But only if you perfectly optimize your spending across those niche spending areas.
Most people don't, of course. And that's where a flat-rate cash back card becomes the clear winner. You don't need to activate offers, track bonus calendars, or do mental math at checkout.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
No annual fee means more money in your pocket
Another thing to consider is that most top-tier rewards cards charge annual fees. This can be $95 per year, or way higher for luxury cards.
So even if you do manage to earn $570 in rewards, your net benefit might only be $475 after fees.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee, which means every dollar you earn in cash rewards is pure upside.
There's no break-even point to worry about, especially for folks with low spending.
A welcome offer that's easy to earn
This is just icing on the cake. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a welcome offer for new applicants…
Earn $200 cash rewards after spending $500 in the first 3 months.
That's a really easy spending requirement, which most people can hit by buying regular stuff.
Combined with the 2% cash rewards rate, and the first year value with this card is pretty amazing.
Boost your rewards with a two-card combo
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card works great as a standalone rewards card. But if you already have a favorite rewards card, it can act as a great companion to fill in the gaps.
Here's how a simple two-card strategy works:
- Use your primary card in its high-earning categories (like a travel card for booking travel)
- Use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else to lock in 2% cash rewards
It requires a little more effort than just using a single card everywhere, but gives you the best of both worlds.
And since Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card charges no annual fee, there's no downside to keeping it in your wallet -- even if it's your "backup" swipe.
Want to dig deeper? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card here to explore all the perks.
Our Research Expert