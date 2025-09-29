The Math Doesn't Lie. This 2% Card Beats Most Rewards Cards Over Time

Most credit card users earn far less than they should.

In fact, the average cash back rate across credit cards is just 1.17%, according to WalletHub's 2025 Credit Landscape Report. That means someone spending $10,000 a year is only getting $117 in rewards.

Now compare that to a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), which offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. That same $10,000 in spending earns you $200 -- nearly double the average of everyone else.

The numbers speak for themselves, and the gap only widens as you scale up your spending.

Where a 2% cash rewards card shines: "everything else"

Many popular rewards cards offer higher rates in specific categories -- like 5% on travel or 3% on dining. But they fall flat usually with just 1% back on general spending.

Here's how the math might play out for someone spending $3,000/month ($36,000/year) across mixed categories: