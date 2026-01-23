The Most Overlooked Credit Card Benefit for 2026

People ask me for credit card recommendations all the time. And most folks are laser-focused on rewards, travel perks, and welcome offers -- which makes sense.

But there's one benefit that doesn't get nearly enough attention… even though it can quietly save you hundreds, or even thousands of dollars. I'm talking about 0% intro APR offers.

If you're carrying a balance or planning a big purchase this year, these cards can create serious breathing room.

How 0% intro APR offers actually work

Quick refresher: APR stands for annual percentage rate. It's basically the interest you're charged when you don't pay your full balance.

Many credit cards offer 0% intro APR for a set time period (usually 12 to 21 months) on either purchases, balance transfers, or both. That means you can potentially pay zero interest during that window, even if you carry a balance.

After the intro period ends, your rate jumps to the regular variable APR. So the goal is to pay it off before then.

Two ways to use this perk to your advantage

There are two main strategies when using 0% intro APR offers. The credit card you pick needs to match the financial goal you're trying to solve.

1. Transfer and crush high-interest debt

Let's say you're staring at a $6,000 credit card balance with a 25% interest rate. You're making monthly payments, but it feels like you're spinning your wheels.

Now imagine moving that balance to a card with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Without interest in the way, all of your payments suddenly go towards paying off your balance.

A steady $350 per month payment could crush your entire balance in 18 months, and you'd save over $1,500 in interest.

Heads up: most balance transfer cards charge a one-time fee (usually 3% to 5%), but it's often well worth it considering the months of compounding interest you avoid.

Check out our top picks for balance transfer cards you can apply for right now.

2. Finance a new big purchase

Another smart use case for a 0% intro APR card is when you buy something big.

If you're planning to spend $2,000 or $3,000 this year (maybe on a trip, furniture, or a new laptop) you could buy it with a new 0% intro APR card and split the cost over time without paying interest.

As long as you make monthly payments and pay off the entire balance before the intro APR ends, it's like 0% financing. You can basically cash-flow the expense at your own pace, while keeping your savings intact.

Put this strategy to work

If you're entering 2026 with big expenses or leftover debt, a 0% intro APR card could give you the head start you need.

Rewards and travel perks are fun to chase. But sometimes the best credit card benefit is avoiding interest. It can save you more money than almost all rewards -- if you use it right.

Compare today's best 0% intro APR cards here -- look specifically for ones that match your goals for either balance transfers or new purchases (or both!).