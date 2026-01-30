The Most Valuable Credit Card Bonus I've Seen This Winter
The headline perk is simple: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members with the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
There is no spending requirement or waiting period or hoops to jump through.
It usually lands in your Amazon account right away, which makes this a real bonus instead of something you have to earn.
Why this bonus punches above its weight
On paper, $150 doesn't sound flashy compared with six-figure points and miles bonuses. In practice, it is incredibly efficient.
Because the Prime Visa has no annual fee, you are positive on day one. There's no breakeven math to justify later, and you don't need to optimize redemptions or remember to use credits.
If you're already a Prime Member, this bonus slots straight into spending you were going to do anyway.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
The long-term value is the real reason it stays in my wallet
The Prime Visa earns 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. For a lot of households, that covers a meaningful chunk of monthly spending.
Run the math:
- $200 a month at Amazon is $120 back per year
- $500 a month is $300 back per year
- All with no annual fee
I think of this card more as a coupon that makes everything I buy on Amazon a little cheaper instead of a credit card.
No fee means no pressure
Because the Prime Visa has no annual fee, it doesn't have to be your main card. Mine lives as the default Amazon payment method and spends most of the year doing only that.
Even in low-spend months, it costs nothing to keep open and keeps paying off whenever I place an order. You can make it your default Amazon payment method in minutes after approval of the card.
Who this bonus is best for
This is a great fit if you:
- Already pay for Amazon Prime.
- Regularly shop Amazon or Whole Foods.
- Want easy savings without tracking categories or credits.
If that's you, this is one of the lowest-risk, highest-confidence bonuses available right now.
For Prime members, this bonus checks all three boxes. Click here to learn more in our full review and apply now to earn your $150 Amazon gift card upon approval.
Our Research Expert
