The Most Valuable Credit Card Bonus I've Seen This Winter

The headline perk is simple: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members with the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

There is no spending requirement or waiting period or hoops to jump through.

It usually lands in your Amazon account right away, which makes this a real bonus instead of something you have to earn.

Why this bonus punches above its weight

On paper, $150 doesn't sound flashy compared with six-figure points and miles bonuses. In practice, it is incredibly efficient.

Because the Prime Visa has no annual fee, you are positive on day one. There's no breakeven math to justify later, and you don't need to optimize redemptions or remember to use credits.

If you're already a Prime Member, this bonus slots straight into spending you were going to do anyway.