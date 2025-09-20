The New Amex Platinum Is More Bougie Than Ever. Should You Apply?

The Platinum Card® from American Express is newly refreshed and now has an annual fee of $895 (see rates and fees). But is it worth it?

The short answer: Yes.

Although the Amex Platinum Card now costs $200 more a year, the new and improved benefits offer nearly $1,500 in additional value -- meaning if you're a frequent traveler, or just want to enjoy great lifestyle perks, the Amex Platinum Card is still a great choice.

Here's what you need to know.

Nearly $1,500 in new perks

Here's a look at all the Amex Platinum Card's newly added or expanded perks:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Up from $200 annually. You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. There's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Up from $200 annually. You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. There's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- An entirely new perk. You'll get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy.

-- An entirely new perk. You'll get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy. $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Another new addition. Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S.

-- Another new addition. Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- Increased from $240 a year. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card. Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times , Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- Increased from $240 a year. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible services when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card. Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, , Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Increased from $199. Covers your CLEAR® Plus membership to help you breeze through airport security.

-- Increased from $199. Covers your CLEAR® Plus membership to help you breeze through airport security. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- A new addition. Get up to $200 back annually when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory.

-- A new addition. Get up to $200 back annually when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory. $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- A new addition, which comes alongside the card's $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. The Amex Platinum Card will now also cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, with perks like discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

-- A new addition, which comes alongside the card's $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. The Amex Platinum Card will now also cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, with perks like discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Altogether, that's a whopping $1,490 in newly added or expanded perks. If you can make use of half of them, you've almost covered the Amex Platinum Card's $895 annual fee -- and that's not to mention the card's existing perks and rewards rates.

Want to enjoy $600 in hotel credits, $400 in Resy credits, and more? Read our full review of the updated Amex Platinum Card to apply today.