The New Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Card Wins for Holiday Travel?

The information related to Chase Sapphire Reserve® was collected by Motley Fool Money and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of this product. Card information may be outdated. Motley Fool Money does not receive commission for this product/card.

The Platinum Card® from American Express just launched its refreshed benefits package. It now comes with a hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it also unlocks over $3,500 in total annual value if you use everything.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the closest comparable luxury travel card. It's a little less expensive at $795 per year, and the benefits are worth over $2,700 per year.

Both of these cards can be incredibly valuable (and fun!) for the right traveler. But there are a few key differences in their travel perks that could make one a better choice than the other.

Here's a breakdown of their travel benefits and how they stack up.

Lounge access: Both strong, but Amex wins with Delta

Both cards offer Priority Pass™ Select membership, which gives you access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide (enrollment may be required). That's a great baseline.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also comes with access to Chase Sapphire Lounges (a small but growing network), including locations in Boston and Hong Kong, with more planned.

But Amex takes the crown with the Global Lounge Collection®, which includes:

Centurion Lounges (arguably the nicest in the U.S.)

Delta Sky Club® lounges (when flying Delta -- a huge plus for Delta loyalists)

plus for Delta loyalists) Select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges, and Escape Lounges

Terms apply

That Delta access alone means over 50 more airport lounges, which can make a real difference during hectic holiday travel.

Airport security: Both help, but Amex has the edge

No one likes waiting in TSA lines, especially with bags, kids, or tight connections.

Both cards cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years (up to $120). Terms apply. That alone shaves major time off your airport routine.

But the Amex Platinum Card goes one step further with a $209 credit for CLEAR® Plus. CLEAR lets you skip to the front of either the regular airport security or TSA PreCheck line. Terms apply.

I used to have CLEAR and used it a bunch of times at LAX. It's amazing.