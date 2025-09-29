The New Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: Which Card Wins for Holiday Travel?
The Platinum Card® from American Express just launched its refreshed benefits package. It now comes with a hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it also unlocks over $3,500 in total annual value if you use everything.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the closest comparable luxury travel card. It's a little less expensive at $795 per year, and the benefits are worth over $2,700 per year.
Both of these cards can be incredibly valuable (and fun!) for the right traveler. But there are a few key differences in their travel perks that could make one a better choice than the other.
Here's a breakdown of their travel benefits and how they stack up.
Lounge access: Both strong, but Amex wins with Delta
Both cards offer Priority Pass™ Select membership, which gives you access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide (enrollment may be required). That's a great baseline.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also comes with access to Chase Sapphire Lounges (a small but growing network), including locations in Boston and Hong Kong, with more planned.
But Amex takes the crown with the Global Lounge Collection®, which includes:
- Centurion Lounges (arguably the nicest in the U.S.)
- Delta Sky Club® lounges (when flying Delta -- a huge plus for Delta loyalists)
- Select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges, and Escape Lounges
- Terms apply
That Delta access alone means over 50 more airport lounges, which can make a real difference during hectic holiday travel.
Airport security: Both help, but Amex has the edge
No one likes waiting in TSA lines, especially with bags, kids, or tight connections.
Both cards cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years (up to $120). Terms apply. That alone shaves major time off your airport routine.
But the Amex Platinum Card goes one step further with a $209 credit for CLEAR® Plus. CLEAR lets you skip to the front of either the regular airport security or TSA PreCheck line. Terms apply.
I used to have CLEAR and used it a bunch of times at LAX. It's amazing.
Travel credits: Chase has more flexibility
Both rewards cards come with generous travel credits. But they work a little differently, so picking a winner really depends on your personal travel preferences.
The Amex Platinum Card refresh comes with:
- $600 hotel credit -- $300 twice per year at prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel (Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection)
- $200 airline fee credit -- Covers incidental fees like baggage, seat selection, and in-flight purchases
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Chase Sapphire Reserve® includes:
- $500 credit for stays at The Edit hotels -- Up to $250 in statement credits from January through June and again from July through December.
- $300 travel credit -- Automatically applies to any eligible travel purchase (flights, hotels, cruises, even Uber or parking)
If you value flexibility, Chase's $300 is easier to use. There's no enrollment required, and you can book on whatever website or portal you'd like.
Hotel status and upgrades: Tough call
Both cards grant mid-tier status at major hotel chains, which can unlock room upgrades when available, late checkouts, free breakfast or wifi, and sometimes bonus rewards points.
The Amex Platinum Card gives you both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors Gold status (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also offers Marriott Bonvoy Gold, as well as IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite.
If you're an IHG regular (think Holiday Inn Express or InterContinental), Chase's IHG status can be more useful. Personally, I use IHG a lot for my road trips and enjoy its affordable locations for a quick stay.
But if you're loyal to Hilton, you may sway toward Amex.
Rideshare credits and travel insurance: A win each
Here are the rideshare perks included with each card:
- Amex Platinum Card: $200 in Uber Cash ($15 per month and $35 in December) + $120 Uber One membership (terms apply)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: $120 in Lyft credits ($10/month)
Amex is a little more valuable here. But honestly both are great, so it might just come down to whether you're an Uber or Lyft fan.
As for travel insurance, both cards have amazing coverage. You get:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance
- Rental car coverage (primary)
- Trip delay insurance
- Emergency medical evacuation/transportation
Both offer excellent protections, especially compared to most travel cards.
Earning travel rewards: Depends on how you spend
Both cards reward you for everyday spending. But the rewards you earn really depend on the type of spending you do, and how you redeem points with each issuer's rewards system.
The Amex Platinum Card earns:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
- Terms apply
Chase Sapphire Reserve®:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
- 1x points on all other purchases
If you prefer booking directly with airlines or don't love being locked into a travel portal, Amex offers strong value. But Chase pays high rewards on a broader variety of travel expenses.
My top pick for travel: Amex Platinum Card
Both cards bring serious firepower for holiday travelers. And there's a case to be made for either card depending on how you fly, stay, and spend.
But I personally think the Amex Platinum Card is the GOAT luxury card. I'm impressed with the refreshed benefits and added value, even though it has a slightly higher annual fee.
Compare premium travel cards now and find the one that fits your holiday travel style.
