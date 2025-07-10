The New Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Has Over $2,000 Worth of Credits -- but Are They Worth the $795 Fee?

But Chase is aiming to make up for it with a slate of new lifestyle and travel credits, worth more than $2,000 a year if used in full. Read on to see if these credits make the updated Chase Sapphire Reserve® worth your while.

As of last week, the annual fee has risen to $795 for new applicants. Existing cardholders will see the increase starting on their next card anniversary that falls after Oct. 25, 2025. That makes it pricier than even The Platinum Card® from American Express, which carries a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees ).

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees ) is one of the most popular premium credit cards on the market -- but it's about to become the most expensive, too.

All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve’s best-ever bonus!

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

What's new with the Chase Sapphire Reserve?

Here's a breakdown of all the new luxury perks coming to the card:

$500 in hotel credits at Chase's new "The Edit" collection (split into $250 for each half of the year)

$300 for event tickets through StubHub or viagogo ($150 for each half of the year)

$300 in monthly DoorDash promos

$300 in dining credits for Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables ($150 for each half of the year)

$250 in Apple Music and Apple TV+ credits

$120 in Peloton membership credits

$120 in Lyft credits

Free DashPass membership (valued at $120 annually)

Altogether, that's $2,010 in new value, more than enough to cover the $795 annual fee -- on paper. But most perks are split into biannual or monthly amounts, which could make them harder to use unless you regularly book events, order takeout, or subscribe to specific services.

And, as you can see, a lot of these perks are more lifestyle-focused than the travel-centric benefits that made the Chase Sapphire Reserve® so popular.

Still, that's a ton of value to make up for the increased price tag. And it doesn't even include the many perks that are being carried over from the previous version of the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Ready to take advantage of these new perks? Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today and get a huge welcome bonus of 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.

You still get a $300 travel credit and valuable earning rates

The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s versatile $300 annual travel credit is sticking around. It's one of the simplest and most flexible credits in the industry, applying automatically to most travel purchases.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s rewards structure is changing, too, but you'll still be able to wring plenty of value out of its earning rates. Here's how they compare to the previous iteration:

Hotels and rental cars booked through Chase: 8x points (down from 10x)

Flights booked through Chase: 8x points (up from 5x)

Flights and hotels booked directly: 4x points (up from 3x)

All other travel: 1x points (down from 3x)

You'll still earn 3x points on dining worldwide and 5x points on Lyft rides.

There's also a change in how your points can be redeemed: Chase is introducing a program called "Points Boost," allowing you to redeem points at up to 2X their normal value when booking select hotels or flights through Chase Travel. This replaces the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s 1.5X redemption rate on all Chase Travel bookings.

That's a higher rate on paper, if you can take advantage of it -- but overall, it could end up being a devaluation compared to the universal 1.5X rate, since it likely won't apply to every booking.

Other key benefits like airport lounge access (Priority Pass), travel protections, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry reimbursement remain unchanged.

Is it worth it?

Earning rates aside, the answer to that question mostly depends on how many of the new credits you can actually use. If you're not a frequent traveler -- or don't want to juggle multiple monthly and biannual credits -- the higher fee may not be worth it.

But if you book travel through Chase, attend lots of live events, dine out often, and/or regularly use DoorDash, Lyft, or Peloton, the math can definitely work in your favor.

Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today and get a sky-high welcome bonus of 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.