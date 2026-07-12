The New Sapphire Preferred Is Worse for Hyatt Lovers. Is It Still Worth It?

A couple weeks back, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got one of its biggest refreshes in years -- but Hyatt loyalists might not be happy with it.

The good news is that most of the changes are positive ones: More bonus categories, new and updated perks, and a big limited-time sign-up bonus. But if you're someone who transfers lots of points to World of Hyatt, the math just got a good bit worse.

Here's what to know, and how to decide if the new Chase Sapphire Preferred is right for you.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: Hyatt transfers are more expensive

Starting Oct. 1 for existing cardholders (and immediately for new cardholders), Chase Ultimate Rewards points will transfer to World of Hyatt at a 4:3 ratio, instead of 1:1. That's a 25% devaluation for any points you were planning on moving to Hyatt.

Hyatt has long been one of Chase's best transfer partners, and that 1:1 ratio was a big reason why. If you regularly redeem points for hotel stays at Hyatt, that can mean a pretty big loss.

It's worth noting that the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is keeping its 1:1 Hyatt transfer ratio. That card's $795 annual fee is a lot to swallow just for better Hyatt transfers -- but it has plenty of other perks that make it worth looking at, too.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: The 10% anniversary bonus is disappearing, too

Chase is also getting rid of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's 10% anniversary points bonus, effective Oct. 1 for existing cardholders and immediately for new ones.

Right now, cardholders earn bonus points each year worth 10% of what they spent on the card, so $25,000 in spending would get you 2,500 bonus points. That'll soon be eliminated entirely.

That's another bummer if you put a lot of spending on your Chase Sapphire Preferred. Depending on how you use the card, that might matter more or less to you than the Hyatt cut -- but it's a notable change regardless.

Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's getting better

Now for the good news: The Chase Sapphire Preferred's refresh adds tons of real-world value, starting with a few new great bonus categories.

You'll now earn 3X points on gas & EV charging, Costco included, plus 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo. Both of those used to earn just 1X points.

The card's annual hotel credit through Chase Travel also doubled, from $50 to $100. That's enough to cover the card's $95 annual fee on its own. On top of that, you'll get a new $120 credit toward TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS every four years, plus a complimentary year of Apple TV+ (terms apply).

That comes along with existing earning rates like:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Finally, right now, the welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred is as good as it's ever been. You can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more by transferring to one of Chase's travel partners. It's one of the top welcome offers available now, especially for a mid-tier card.

Add it all up, and that's hundreds of dollars in additional value to cancel out the negative changes. In my opinion, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is more valuable than ever -- which is why I finally hit that apply button myself a few weeks back.