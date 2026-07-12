The New Sapphire Preferred Is Worse for Hyatt Lovers. Is It Still Worth It?
A couple weeks back, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) got one of its biggest refreshes in years -- but Hyatt loyalists might not be happy with it.
The good news is that most of the changes are positive ones: More bonus categories, new and updated perks, and a big limited-time sign-up bonus. But if you're someone who transfers lots of points to World of Hyatt, the math just got a good bit worse.
Here's what to know, and how to decide if the new Chase Sapphire Preferred is right for you.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: Hyatt transfers are more expensive
Starting Oct. 1 for existing cardholders (and immediately for new cardholders), Chase Ultimate Rewards points will transfer to World of Hyatt at a 4:3 ratio, instead of 1:1. That's a 25% devaluation for any points you were planning on moving to Hyatt.
Hyatt has long been one of Chase's best transfer partners, and that 1:1 ratio was a big reason why. If you regularly redeem points for hotel stays at Hyatt, that can mean a pretty big loss.
It's worth noting that the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is keeping its 1:1 Hyatt transfer ratio. That card's $795 annual fee is a lot to swallow just for better Hyatt transfers -- but it has plenty of other perks that make it worth looking at, too.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: The 10% anniversary bonus is disappearing, too
Chase is also getting rid of the Chase Sapphire Preferred's 10% anniversary points bonus, effective Oct. 1 for existing cardholders and immediately for new ones.
Right now, cardholders earn bonus points each year worth 10% of what they spent on the card, so $25,000 in spending would get you 2,500 bonus points. That'll soon be eliminated entirely.
That's another bummer if you put a lot of spending on your Chase Sapphire Preferred. Depending on how you use the card, that might matter more or less to you than the Hyatt cut -- but it's a notable change regardless.
Chase Sapphire Preferred refresh: What's getting better
Now for the good news: The Chase Sapphire Preferred's refresh adds tons of real-world value, starting with a few new great bonus categories.
You'll now earn 3X points on gas & EV charging, Costco included, plus 3X points on vacation homes like Airbnb and Vrbo. Both of those used to earn just 1X points.
The card's annual hotel credit through Chase Travel also doubled, from $50 to $100. That's enough to cover the card's $95 annual fee on its own. On top of that, you'll get a new $120 credit toward TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, or NEXUS every four years, plus a complimentary year of Apple TV+ (terms apply).
That comes along with existing earning rates like:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Finally, right now, the welcome bonus on the Chase Sapphire Preferred is as good as it's ever been. You can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That's a haul worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more by transferring to one of Chase's travel partners. It's one of the top welcome offers available now, especially for a mid-tier card.
Add it all up, and that's hundreds of dollars in additional value to cancel out the negative changes. In my opinion, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is more valuable than ever -- which is why I finally hit that apply button myself a few weeks back.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred still worth it for Hyatt lovers?
For most people, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is absolutely one of the best travel cards you can carry. The $100 hotel credit alone can offset the annual fee before you spend a dollar or use a single other perk.
If Hyatt is central to your redemption strategy, though, it's worth rethinking how you use your points. Consider booking with Hyatt before Oct. 1 if you already have a trip in mind -- then, consider other Chase partners like United or Southwest for future transfers.
In all, though, I'm a big fan of the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred -- especially the fact that its annual fee didn't change a bit.
To learn more about the new and improved Chase Sapphire Preferred, read our full review.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.