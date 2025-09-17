The No. 1 Grocery Card of September 2025: Earn 6% Cash Back and a $250 Bonus

When it comes to grocery spending, there's only one card that reigns supreme: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.

With 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus other high spending rewards, this card can turn your everyday shopping into big cash rewards. I've written about credit cards for years, and 6% is one of the best cash back rates I've ever seen in any category.

Here are some other reasons why Motley Fool Money named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the Best Card for Groceries of 2025.

Why we love the Amex Blue Cash Preferred

Let's start with some quick math on that grocery earning rate.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That means if you max out that category, you'll earn $360 back every year. And annual grocery spending over $6,000 will still earn 1% back. This also doesn't factor in any spending you do on streaming.

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's other earning rates are strong, too:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

Terms apply

Altogether, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates make it a strong play for families -- or anyone who spends a lot on groceries, streaming, gas, and transit.

There's also the current welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.

Ready to earn 6% at U.S. supermarkets and an easy $250 in rewards? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.