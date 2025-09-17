The No. 1 Grocery Card of September 2025: Earn 6% Cash Back and a $250 Bonus
When it comes to grocery spending, there's only one card that reigns supreme: The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
With 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, plus other high spending rewards, this card can turn your everyday shopping into big cash rewards. I've written about credit cards for years, and 6% is one of the best cash back rates I've ever seen in any category.
Here are some other reasons why Motley Fool Money named the Amex Blue Cash Preferred the Best Card for Groceries of 2025.
Why we love the Amex Blue Cash Preferred
Let's start with some quick math on that grocery earning rate.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That means if you max out that category, you'll earn $360 back every year. And annual grocery spending over $6,000 will still earn 1% back. This also doesn't factor in any spending you do on streaming.
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred's other earning rates are strong, too:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
Altogether, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's earning rates make it a strong play for families -- or anyone who spends a lot on groceries, streaming, gas, and transit.
There's also the current welcome bonus to consider. Right now, new Amex Blue Cash Preferred cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. Terms apply.
Ready to earn 6% at U.S. supermarkets and an easy $250 in rewards? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Other perks worth mentioning
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred doesn't stop at strong earning rates and a nice welcome offer. You'll also get:
- A $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
- $120 a year in streaming credits: Up to $10 per month when paying for Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ subscriptions.
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months. (The regular 20.24%-29.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.)
- Straightforward redemption for statement credits.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Personally, I don't want to jump through any hoops with my credit cards -- I love rewards that are easy to redeem and use. In that regard, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred delivers once again.
And if you're a big-time streamer like I am -- or want a 0% intro APR offer for a full 12 months -- you can get even more value out of this card.
Is the Amex Blue Cash Preferred right for you?
Anyone who spends a lot on groceries, gas, streaming, and transit -- meaning, practically anyone alive today -- should be able to get value out of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
Combine the $250 welcome bonus with just $200 in grocery earnings, and you've got almost $500 in cash back in your first year. That means you've already justified the ongoing annual fee for the next five years.
If you're looking to earn cash back on the things you already buy, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is hard to beat. I recommend it to anyone looking to supercharge their next trip to the supermarket.
Want to compare options? Check out our list of the best credit cards for gas and groceries to see all our favorites.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here