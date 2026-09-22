The One Business Card I'd Keep if I Could Only Have One in 2026
My favorite business card pick in 2026 is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.
It's simple, has no annual fee, and it pays you for every dollar spent.
I used to run a couple small LLCs and freelanced for years, so I've carried my share of business cards. The good ones did two jobs. They kept my business spending separate from my personal money, and they paid me easy cash back for buying things I'd buy anyway.
Why a no-annual-fee card wins for a small business
For a new or small business, getting a card with a $0 annual fee means there's no stress to "make the card worth it" each year. It doesn't cost anything, even if you don't use it.
My freelance income was really lumpy for years. And so were my expenses. Some months I ran up a big balance, other months I barely touched my credit cards.
Through all the years I've always felt better with cards that don't charge fees. So that's the first reason I really like this card.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Flat-rate cash back means no chasing categories
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card earns an unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no caps and no categories to track.
I'm a massive fan of flat-rate cash back -- for both my personal cards and business cards.
Running a business is hard enough, and your time and attention should be focused on high-impact tasks. Chasing bonus categories and worrying about an extra $5 in rewards here and there isn't a needle-mover.
Flat-rate cards are way simpler to manage. You just earn the same cash back on every purchase. And over time it adds up. Say you put $5,000 a month through the card on meals, supplies, and gas. At 1.5% cash back, that's $75 a month, or $900 a year, back in your pocket.
There's also a $500 cash back welcome offer to get you started after you spend $5,000 in the first 90 days from account opening, plus a 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
A no-brainer for existing Bank of America clients
If you already have a business checking account with Bank of America, you can join Preferred Rewards for Business, and earn 25% to 75% more cash back based on your tier:
- Gold: 25% more cash back ($20,000+ balance)
- Platinum: 50% more cash back ($50,000+ balance)
- Platinum Honors: 75% more cash back ($100,000+ balance)
At the top tier, an unlimited 1.5% cash back rate turns into 2.62% on everything. On the same $5,000 a month spending, that's about $131 back monthly, or roughly $1,572 a year.
I love this because it's much easier managing your banking and credit card in one place, and you can get rewarded extra for it. The biggest thing to watch out for here is your average bank balance needs to be high to qualify.
Who this card is best for, and who should skip it
If you're a newly formed business, or beginning to freelance or side hustle, this is a great starter card. Especially if you already work with Bank of America for checking or savings accounts.
The $0 annual fee and flat-rate rewards make it a low barrier to entry, and a long-term keeper no matter how your business performs.
It's not perfect for everyone, though, because it pays the same rate everywhere. For businesses that spend heavily in one single category, you might earn more with a different card setup.
It also charges a foreign transaction fee. So it's not great if you're traveling abroad or buy from international websites often.
See the full details and apply for the Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card to start earning on everyday business spending.
FAQs
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No, you don't need an LLC to get a business credit card. Sole proprietors and freelancers can apply by using their own name and Social Security number.
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Usually, no. Issuers typically report business card activity to business credit bureaus, not consumer credit bureaus. Keep in mind the initial application can trigger a hard inquiry on your personal report, and serious missed payments could still affect your personal credit.
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You'll want an excellent credit rating (a FICO® Score in the 740 to 850 range) for a highly qualified application. Approval is never guaranteed, and Bank of America weighs your full application, but a strong personal credit profile gives you the best shot.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.