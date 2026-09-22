The One Business Card I'd Keep if I Could Only Have One in 2026

My favorite business card pick in 2026 is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card.

It's simple, has no annual fee, and it pays you for every dollar spent.

I used to run a couple small LLCs and freelanced for years, so I've carried my share of business cards. The good ones did two jobs. They kept my business spending separate from my personal money, and they paid me easy cash back for buying things I'd buy anyway.

Why a no-annual-fee card wins for a small business

For a new or small business, getting a card with a $0 annual fee means there's no stress to "make the card worth it" each year. It doesn't cost anything, even if you don't use it.

My freelance income was really lumpy for years. And so were my expenses. Some months I ran up a big balance, other months I barely touched my credit cards.

Through all the years I've always felt better with cards that don't charge fees. So that's the first reason I really like this card.