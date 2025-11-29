The One Credit Card Perk Almost Everyone Forgets to Use

Published on Nov. 29, 2025

I've talked to so many people who swear they're "using all their card benefits." Then I ask if they used their annual hotel credit yet. The answer is almost always no.

It's the quietest perk in the travel-card world, and it's one of the easiest to turn into real savings every year.

What the hotel credit actually does

Many travel cards give you a yearly credit when you book a hotel through their portal. It usually knocks $50 to $200 off the stay. No hoops. No elite status. Just a prepaid reservation.

A couple popular examples:

  • Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: $50 hotel credit when you book through Chase Travel
  • American Express® Gold Card: Hotel Collection credits when you book two nights or more (terms apply; enrollment may be required)
  • Several hotel and airline cards offer $100 property or experience credits

A lot of cardholders never touch it. Or they use it by accident without realizing it was one of the easiest ways to erase part of their annual fee.

Why people forget it

Hotel credits get buried. They reset yearly. They live inside portals you don't open often. And they don't scream for attention the way rewards or bonuses do.

Miss it once or twice and you've left hundreds of dollars unused.

It makes your travel card cheaper

If a card charges $95 a year and gives you a $50 hotel credit, you've already recouped more than half the fee with a reservation you were likely making anyway.

Use the credit and the math behind keeping a travel card starts to feel a lot easier.

How to make sure you don't miss it this year

You only need two steps.

  • Check your card's benefits page and confirm the exact amount.
  • Make one prepaid hotel booking through the portal before your anniversary date.

It takes five minutes and saves you real money.

