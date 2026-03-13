The Only Flat-Rate Cash Rewards Card Worth Applying for in March 2026

For me, when it comes to credit cards, simpler is better.

Some people love turning their luxury travel cards into glorified coupon books -- but not me. I just want straightforward rewards on the things I buy.

If you're like me, there's one card you definitely need to look into: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). Here's why we think it's the best flat-rate cash rewards card out there now.

2% cash rewards on purchases -- no ifs, ands, or buts

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my default payment method on Apple Pay. It's also the first card I reach for when I'm buying something in-person.

That's because it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases -- no ifs, ands, or buts. No bonus categories to remember or earning caps to worry about. Just one of the best flat rates you can find.

There are a few notable cards with similar earning rates. The Citi Double Cash® Card, for example, also earns 2% cash back.

There are some key differences, though. The Citi Double Cash® Card technically earns 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, which means you won't earn rewards quite as quickly. Other flat-rate 2% cards come with annual fees.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, meanwhile, is as simple as it gets -- $0 annual fee, plus 2% cash rewards on purchases, regardless of when you pay off your balance. You'll also unlock an easy-to-earn welcome bonus -- $200 cash rewards when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.