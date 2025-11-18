The Perfect Credit Card for Freelancers: No Annual Fee, Cash Back on Everything

If you're self-employed, you know the hustle never really ends. The last thing you need is a complicated credit card with surprise fees or weird category restrictions.

That's why I'm a big fan of the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- especially for freelancers, side hustlers, and solopreneurs.

It keeps things simple, helps you earn cash back on literally everything, and right now, it's offering one of the best welcome bonuses we've seen in a while.

Let's break down why this card just works.

Freelance-friendly features, no annual fee

​​Traditional business cards are built for traditional businesses -- predictable expenses, big budgets, and maybe even a corporate travel department.

But freelancing and side hustling is a whole different beast.

Your spending shifts month to month. One week it's new client software. The next, it's shipping materials, ads, or a flight to a conference. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is built for that kind of unpredictability.

Here's what makes it such a good fit:

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- no rotating categories or spending limits

on -- no rotating categories or spending limits $0 annual fee , which means no pressure to "earn it back"

, which means no pressure to "earn it back" Earn $750 bonus cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months after account opening

when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months after account opening Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, perfect for start-ups that need to front-load expenses. (A 17.24% - 25.24% Variable APR applies after.)

It's a straightforward card that gives you quick and easy rewards you don't have to think hard about.

Read our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.