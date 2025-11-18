The Perfect Credit Card for Freelancers: No Annual Fee, Cash Back on Everything
If you're self-employed, you know the hustle never really ends. The last thing you need is a complicated credit card with surprise fees or weird category restrictions.
That's why I'm a big fan of the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) -- especially for freelancers, side hustlers, and solopreneurs.
It keeps things simple, helps you earn cash back on literally everything, and right now, it's offering one of the best welcome bonuses we've seen in a while.
Let's break down why this card just works.
Freelance-friendly features, no annual fee
Traditional business cards are built for traditional businesses -- predictable expenses, big budgets, and maybe even a corporate travel department.
But freelancing and side hustling is a whole different beast.
Your spending shifts month to month. One week it's new client software. The next, it's shipping materials, ads, or a flight to a conference. The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card is built for that kind of unpredictability.
Here's what makes it such a good fit:
- Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- no rotating categories or spending limits
- $0 annual fee, which means no pressure to "earn it back"
- Earn $750 bonus cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months after account opening
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, perfect for start-ups that need to front-load expenses. (A 17.24% - 25.24% Variable APR applies after.)
It's a straightforward card that gives you quick and easy rewards you don't have to think hard about.
Read our full Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card review to learn more and apply today.
Earn $750 cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Don’t miss your shot at one of the biggest Ink Unlimited bonuses we’ve seen.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.24% - 25.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business. Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Earn $750 bonus cash back
-
This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $750 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
-
- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
Stretch your cash flow with an intro APR offer
One of the toughest parts of running a small or part-time business is cash flow. You can go through long stretches when money goes out the door, but incoming revenue is delayed.
That's where the Chase Ink Business Unlimited offers a little breathing room. You'll get a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months; followed by a 17.24% - 25.24% Variable APR.
I know a few freelancers who used this card to front-load insurance bills, travel expenses, and even marketing spend -- then paid it down over time as invoices rolled in.
Using a 0% intro APR card is a smart way to build momentum without going into panic mode over interest charges.
Opening a business credit card without an LLC
If you're freelancing, side hustling, or consulting outside of your 9-to-5 job, you can still get a business credit card. You don't need a formal LLC, a business license, or even a separate business bank account to apply.
If you're a sole proprietor, you can just use your personal name as the business name and Social Security number in place of an EIN.
Here's how to approach the application:
- Business name: Use your own name if you don't have a registered business
- Business type: Select "sole proprietor" if you're the only owner
- Tax ID: You can use your SSN if you don't have an EIN
- Revenue & expenses: Estimate based on what you made or expect to make this year
- Years in business: It's okay to be brand new -- just be honest
Chase and other major issuers understand that small businesses come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're a freelance designer, DoorDash driver, or part-time Etsy seller, you're likely eligible.
Bonus tip: Stack your rewards if you're already with Chase
This Chase Ink Business Unlimited was actually the first business credit card I ever opened. I already have my personal accounts and some credit cards with Chase, so it made sense to keep everything in one place.
One underrated perk of staying in the Chase ecosystem. You can combine Ultimate Rewards® points across your business cards and personal cards in the Sapphire lineup.
Pooling points can help you redeem for larger rewards, or potentially transfer them to travel partners for even more value.
It's not applicable to everyone. But worth mentioning if you're already a Chase customer and want to keep your finances with the same bank.
Freelancing is hard -- your card doesn't have to be
Being your own boss comes with enough curveballs. That's why I recommend picking an easy business credit card if you're just starting out.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is one of those rare cards that gives you steady cash back, no annual fee, and a hefty welcome offer.
Want to explore more options? See our full list of top small business cards for 2025 right here.
