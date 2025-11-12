The Prime Visa's $250 Gift Card Offer Is Back -- Here's Why It's Worth It

Published on Nov. 12, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Want an instant $250 added to your Amazon account, plus earn 5% back on every future Amazon cart?

If yes, then this offer is for you.

For a short time, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is handing out a $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. There's no spending required or waiting period. Just apply, get approved, and boom -- $250 drops into your Amazon account as a credit.

Better yet, the Prime Visa has no annual fee, and ongoing rewards built for Prime members. Here are all the deets.

How the $250 gift card offer works

Here's what makes this deal one of the best card bonus offers around: you don't have to spend a dime to earn the welcome bonus.

Here's the deal overview:

  • Limited-time offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
  • Eligibility: Must be an Amazon Prime member.
  • Application time: Takes just a couple minutes to fill out the application, and approvals usually happen within 15 seconds.
  • Annual fee: $0 with Prime membership.

Once you're approved, the gift card is automatically added to your Amazon account. You can use it right away if you've already got a full cart ready to check out!

Ongoing perks: Get 5% back on your Amazon orders (and more)

Here's where things get even better. And this is why I personally have the Prime Visa card.

If you're a Prime member, here's what you'll earn with ongoing rewards:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases

You can redeem your rewards directly at checkout on Amazon, or as statement credits, travel bookings, or cash back. It's super easy.

Even if you only shop Amazon occasionally, 5% back is still a great deal.

I like to think of it as a 5% discount coupon, added to all my Amazon orders. In fact, we just bought our 6-year-old a new trampoline for $200 -- and got $10 back without trying!

What your rewards could look like each year

Let's say you spend consistently on Amazon throughout the year. Here's what you could earn in just cash back rewards (not including the $250 gift card).

Weekly Spend Yearly Rewards
$100/week $260 back
$250/week $650 back
$500/week $1,300 back
Data source: Author's calculations.

And that's just your Amazon orders.

If you shop at Whole Foods, place grocery orders with Amazon Fresh, or book travel through Chase, your real cash back could be even higher. Throw in the 2% from restaurants, gas, and rideshare, and this card quietly becomes one of the best no-annual-fee rewards cards out there.

Don't wait -- this offer won't last long

The $250 Amazon gift card promo is back, but not forever.

If you're a Prime member, already shopping on Amazon, and like the idea of starting your next order with $250 in free credit, now's the time.

Grab your $250 Amazon credit now. Learn more in our full review and apply now to see if you're approved in minutes.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O'Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald's -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he's not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.