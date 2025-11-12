The Prime Visa's $250 Gift Card Offer Is Back -- Here's Why It's Worth It

Are you an Amazon Prime member? Want an instant $250 added to your Amazon account, plus earn 5% back on every future Amazon cart?

If yes, then this offer is for you.

For a short time, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is handing out a $250 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. There's no spending required or waiting period. Just apply, get approved, and boom -- $250 drops into your Amazon account as a credit.

Better yet, the Prime Visa has no annual fee, and ongoing rewards built for Prime members. Here are all the deets.

How the $250 gift card offer works

Here's what makes this deal one of the best card bonus offers around: you don't have to spend a dime to earn the welcome bonus.

Here's the deal overview:

Once you're approved, the gift card is automatically added to your Amazon account. You can use it right away if you've already got a full cart ready to check out!