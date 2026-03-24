The Quick and Easy Way to See if You Can Get the Amex Platinum (and a Big Welcome Bonus Offer)
The American Express Platinum Card® has been one of the kings of the travel card world for a while. Right now, though, it's got maybe its best welcome bonus offer ever -- only not everyone will qualify for it.
Here's your no-nonsense guide to the Platinum Card®'s current offer, and how you can see if you're eligible with no impact to your credit score (score may be impacted upon acceptance).
Check your eligibility for a massive points haul
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point. That means the highest bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.
You might think you'll have to actually get the Platinum Card®, then hope and pray that your offer is on the higher end. But in fact, Amex lets you find out your exact offer before you land the card -- and it won't affect your credit score whatsoever. If you’re approved and accept the Card, your credit score may be impacted.
Here's what to do:
- Apply for the Platinum Card® and see if you're approved, without any impact to your credit score.
- If approved, you'll find out your exact offer amount.
- Decide if you really want the Platinum Card® (and your offer). If not, there's no harm, no foul. If you accept the card, you'll unlock more than $3,500 in annual perks and any potential hit to your credit score only comes once you accept the card.
Again, it's worth noting that not everyone will be eligible for the Platinum Card® and its current top welcome bonus offer. But you've gotta love the ability to see exactly what you're getting into before you land the card.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Two things to keep in mind: Credit score and the once-in-a-lifetime rule
Generally speaking, there are only a couple things that keep someone from landing the Platinum Card®:
- Credit score. For the Platinum Card®, you'll generally want to have a "good" or "excellent" score to get approved. That's just a guideline, though, as Amex does not publish an official credit score minimum. You might get approved with a lower score if you've got a high income, for example, or a strong history with Amex specifically.
- Amex's infamous "once-in-a-lifetime rule," which prevents you from earning the welcome bonus on the same card more than once. That means if you previously owned a Platinum Card® and are trying to get it again, you almost definitely won't get any bonus points out of it.
Want to see if you're eligible with no harm to your credit score? Read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® to apply today.
Apply now for over $3,500 in perks
With the Platinum Card®, you're also getting one of the most valuable travel cards year over year. For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll unlock over $3,500 in yearly travel and lifestyle perks, including:
- $600 in annual hotel credits to use for bookings at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts® collection or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 a year in digital entertainment credits to use on streaming services and more
- An annual $209 CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash credits
- $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One
- Access to over 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
That's almost four times the annual fee, which means using just a fraction of the card's perks can make it worth it. The current welcome bonus offer is just the cherry on top.
Compare all the top welcome offers available now to find the best bonus to sweeten your new credit card deal.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here