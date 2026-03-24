The Quick and Easy Way to See if You Can Get the Amex Platinum (and a Big Welcome Bonus Offer)

The American Express Platinum Card® has been one of the kings of the travel card world for a while. Right now, though, it's got maybe its best welcome bonus offer ever -- only not everyone will qualify for it.

Here's your no-nonsense guide to the Platinum Card®'s current offer, and how you can see if you're eligible with no impact to your credit score (score may be impacted upon acceptance).

Check your eligibility for a massive points haul

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

Amex points can be redeemed for travel at a value of $0.01 per point. That means the highest bonus is worth at least $1,750 in travel rewards, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.

You might think you'll have to actually get the Platinum Card®, then hope and pray that your offer is on the higher end. But in fact, Amex lets you find out your exact offer before you land the card -- and it won't affect your credit score whatsoever. If you’re approved and accept the Card, your credit score may be impacted.

Here's what to do:

Apply for the Platinum Card® and see if you're approved, without any impact to your credit score. If approved, you'll find out your exact offer amount. Decide if you really want the Platinum Card® (and your offer). If not, there's no harm, no foul. If you accept the card, you'll unlock more than $3,500 in annual perks and any potential hit to your credit score only comes once you accept the card.

Again, it's worth noting that not everyone will be eligible for the Platinum Card® and its current top welcome bonus offer. But you've gotta love the ability to see exactly what you're getting into before you land the card.