The Real Difference Between a 680 and a 740 Credit Score (and What It'll Cost You)

Most people know that a higher credit score is better -- but how much better? What does it really cost to fall just one tier below?

The average credit score in 2025 is 715, according to Motley Fool Money research. Yours might be above that, or below. And while a few points here or there may not change how lenders treat you, once the gap widens, the financial impact gets real. Especially when you're moving between major credit tiers.

For example, a credit score of 680 sits at the lower end of the "good" range, while 740 breaks into "very good" territory. Both of these scores aren't too far from the national average, but they unlock very different rates, terms, and perks.

1. Mortgage rates: A small score gap can cost tens of thousands

Let's start with the biggest loan most people ever take on: a mortgage.

Suppose you're applying for a $400,000, 30-year fixed mortgage. Here's how your credit score might affect the interest rate you're offered: