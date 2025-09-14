The Simple Amex Card That Quietly Puts $300+ Back in Your Pocket Each Year

Let's be real: most of us don't need a super-premium credit card with $700 in annual fees and a binder full of credits to track. What we actually need is a reliable, no-annual-fee card that helps cover everyday expenses without much thought. That's exactly where the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express fits in.

I've been writing about cards for years, and this one still feels like a hidden gem. It's not flashy, but it quietly puts real money back in your pocket month after month.

Where the Amex Blue Cash Everyday shines

The best part about the Amex Blue Cash Everyday is its earnings rates on popular spending categories:

3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases

1% cash back on other purchases

That combo is a sweet spot for families or anyone who spends a lot on food, fuel, and online shopping. Think about it: Those are the three places most of us swipe our card every single week. That's some high cash back rewards potential for a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).