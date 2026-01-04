The Top 0% Intro APR Card of 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

Back when a close friend of mine was paying off credit card debt, the biggest difference-maker in his plan was shifting his balance to a 0% intro APR card and using that interest-free runway to get ahead.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives new cardholders an intro APR offer spanning nearly two full years -- that's a long window of uninterrupted progress if you've got a clear financial goal in sight.

Let's take a closer look at how it works, and how much it could save you.

How the 0% intro APR works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers from the day you open the account (followed by a regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR).

That applies to both balance transfers made within the first 120 days, and any new purchases made during the intro period.

There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. But for most users, the savings from skipping interest during the introductory window easily outweighs the upfront fee.