The Top 0% Intro APR Card of 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months
Back when a close friend of mine was paying off credit card debt, the biggest difference-maker in his plan was shifting his balance to a 0% intro APR card and using that interest-free runway to get ahead.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives new cardholders an intro APR offer spanning nearly two full years -- that's a long window of uninterrupted progress if you've got a clear financial goal in sight.
Let's take a closer look at how it works, and how much it could save you.
How the 0% intro APR works
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers from the day you open the account (followed by a regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR).
That applies to both balance transfers made within the first 120 days, and any new purchases made during the intro period.
There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. But for most users, the savings from skipping interest during the introductory window easily outweighs the upfront fee.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Saving $1,280 in interest on a $5,000 balance
Whether you're planning a big expense or moving an existing balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can help you avoid thousands in interest.
Let's say you need to finance a $5,000 purchase (or you're carrying that much in credit card debt) at a 22% APR. If you pay $250 per month, over the course of 21 months you'd rack up around $1,280 in interest on a typical credit card.
But with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro APR offer, that entire $250 monthly payment goes toward your balance -- not interest.
That means by the end of the promo period, you could be debt-free and save over $1,280 in interest charges. With a balance transfer, the fee would be $250. Even still, that's over $1,000 in savings by moving the balance over to a new card.
Extra perks that add more value
While the long 0% APR window is the main feature, this card includes a few underrated benefits that sweeten the deal:
- $0 annual fee: There's no charge to keep the card open long-term, even after you've wiped out your balance.
- Cellphone protection: Pay your phone bill with the card and get up to $600 in coverage for theft or damage (subject to a $25 deductible).
- Intro APR extends to new purchases: Honestly, I don't recommend racking up new charges if your main goal is debt payoff. But it's nice to know this is available if you're planning on making additional new purchases.
Just note: The most successful applicants have a good credit score when qualifying for this card.
Start 2026 with no interest
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned Motley Fool Money's award for Top 0% Intro APR Card of 2026, backed by a perfect 5-star rating from our analysts.
It gives you one of the longest no-interest windows on the market, plus helpful perks like cellphone protection and no annual fee.
If your goal is to pay off debt or finance a big expense, this card gives you the time and tools to do it, without interest dragging you down.
Check out our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply today.
Our Research Expert