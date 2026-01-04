The Top 0% Intro APR Card of 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months

Back when a close friend of mine was paying off credit card debt, the biggest difference-maker in his plan was shifting his balance to a 0% intro APR card and using that interest-free runway to get ahead.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives new cardholders an intro APR offer spanning nearly two full years -- that's a long window of uninterrupted progress if you've got a clear financial goal in sight.

Let's take a closer look at how it works, and how much it could save you.

How the 0% intro APR works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers from the day you open the account (followed by a regular ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR).

That applies to both balance transfers made within the first 120 days, and any new purchases made during the intro period.

There's also a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. But for most users, the savings from skipping interest during the introductory window easily outweighs the upfront fee.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Saving $1,280 in interest on a $5,000 balance

Whether you're planning a big expense or moving an existing balance, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can help you avoid thousands in interest.

Let's say you need to finance a $5,000 purchase (or you're carrying that much in credit card debt) at a 22% APR. If you pay $250 per month, over the course of 21 months you'd rack up around $1,280 in interest on a typical credit card.

But with the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro APR offer, that entire $250 monthly payment goes toward your balance -- not interest.

That means by the end of the promo period, you could be debt-free and save over $1,280 in interest charges. With a balance transfer, the fee would be $250. Even still, that's over $1,000 in savings by moving the balance over to a new card.

Extra perks that add more value

While the long 0% APR window is the main feature, this card includes a few underrated benefits that sweeten the deal:

  • $0 annual fee: There's no charge to keep the card open long-term, even after you've wiped out your balance.
  • Cellphone protection: Pay your phone bill with the card and get up to $600 in coverage for theft or damage (subject to a $25 deductible).
  • Intro APR extends to new purchases: Honestly, I don't recommend racking up new charges if your main goal is debt payoff. But it's nice to know this is available if you're planning on making additional new purchases.

Just note: The most successful applicants have a good credit score when qualifying for this card.

Start 2026 with no interest

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned Motley Fool Money's award for Top 0% Intro APR Card of 2026, backed by a perfect 5-star rating from our analysts.

It gives you one of the longest no-interest windows on the market, plus helpful perks like cellphone protection and no annual fee.

If your goal is to pay off debt or finance a big expense, this card gives you the time and tools to do it, without interest dragging you down.

Check out our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply today.

