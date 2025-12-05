The Top Balance Transfer Card of December 2025: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

Paying off credit card debt can feel like swimming upstream. You can make payments each and every month yet still go deeper into debt due to the high interest rates.

The average American household has over $9,300 in credit card debt, according to research by Motley Fool Money. So if you could use some help paying off your cards, you're not alone.

A balance transfer card might help you turn things around. These credit cards let you press pause on interest charges for a year or more, so you can pay off your debt faster -- and save money in the process.

And there's one card that we recently named the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, with 0% intro APR for nearly two years.

The Citi Simplicity® Card

There are two big reasons why this card is our top choice for balance transfers.

1. Excellent balance transfer terms

The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. That's one of the longest intro APR periods available today. After the intro period ends, a 17.74% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies.

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). That's on the low end; many balance transfer cards charge 5% right off the bat.

2. No annual fee, late fees, or penalty APR

It costs nothing to carry the Citi Simplicity® Card. And if you miss a payment, you won't get hit with a late fee or a higher interest rate.

That's a rare and generous perk.

Note, you will pay interest charges if you carry a balance after the 0% intro APR period ends -- just like any other balance transfer card.