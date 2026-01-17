The Top Balance Transfer Card of January 2026: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

Need some breathing room from high-interest debt? For my money, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the best way to get it.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find, and it also comes with no annual fee. If you're trying to save on interest, you can't ask for much more than that. Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026 for a reason

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card before you hit apply.

Unlock nearly two years without interest

First, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on any card, period. That means if you're looking to save on interest, you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

You'll also get a solid amount of cellphone protection for no annual fee. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.