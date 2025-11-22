The Top Balance Transfer Card of November 2025: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

Carrying credit card debt can feel like running uphill… in sand. You work hard making payments, but the balance barely budges. And you're not the only one feeling stuck.

Motley Fool Money data shows the average U.S. household is sitting on $9,362 in credit card debt. That's part of a jaw-dropping $1.2 trillion in balances nationwide.

High-interest rates aren't making it any easier.

But if you're ready for a break (and a real plan to get ahead), there's one card rising above the rest right now: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Why it's our top pick in November 2025

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases. (A 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.)

That's nearly two years of no interest, giving you a clean runway to tackle your debt without feeling like you're running up that sand hill.

There's also no annual fee, so you can focus on crushing your balance -- not covering card costs.

If your goal is to stop bleeding money to interest charges, this card gives you exactly what you need: time, clarity, and control.

How much interest could you really save?

Everyone's debt story is different. But here's a snapshot of how much impact a 0% intro APR credit card like this could have.

Let's say you've got a $6,000 balance on a credit card charging 21% APR, and you're chipping away at it with $300 monthly payments.

  • At that pace, you'd pay roughly $1,450 in interest over the next 25 months.
  • With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'd pay no interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers, and your entire payment would go toward your balance. (Note, an ongoing 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after the intro period.)
  • You'd knock out your debt about four months faster and save around $1,450 in interest.

Now, factor in the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 (about $300 on a $6,000 transfer) -- and your net savings would still be about $1,150.

That's real money back in your pocket, and a shorter path to being debt-free.

What to know before you transfer

A few quick details to keep in mind if you're thinking of applying:

  • Transfer window: You'll need to move your balance within 120 days of account opening to lock in the intro APR period.
  • Transfer fee: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
  • On-time payments matter: Make at least your minimum payments on time each month to preserve the intro rate.

You'll also get useful tools like payment reminders, due-date alerts, and credit score tracking. All these small features can help you stay focused and on schedule.

Unlock nearly two years of breathing room

If you're juggling high-interest debt, you don't need to tough it out alone.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available, no annual fee, and a fresh timeline to finally knock that balance down.

You've got this. Apply now and give yourself almost two full years to breathe, reset, and finally crush that balance.

