The Top Balance Transfer Card of October 2025: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
If you're carrying credit card debt right now, you already know the feeling… Interest piling up, progress stalling, and payments that barely move the needle.
You're far from alone. Motley Fool Money research shows the average American household carries about $9,144 in credit card debt. That's based on total U.S. credit card balances of $1.209 trillion in early 2025, spread across roughly 132 million households.
All that interest adds up fast, which is why credit cards with intro APR offers can be such a lifesaver. And in October 2025, one clearly stands out: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
Why this card tops the list
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built for one purpose: saving you interest.
It offers an intro 0% APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (followed by an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR). That's one of the longest intro periods on the market right now.
There's no annual fee, and no flashy rewards or gimmicks. Just breathing room to get back on track.
If you're tired of watching interest eat away at your payments, this is your chance to hit pause -- and finally make progress toward zero debt.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How much interest could you save?
Everyone's debt situation is a little different. But to give you an idea of how powerful 0% intro APR cards are, let's run some quick numbers.
Say you're carrying a $6,000 balance on a credit card with a 21% interest rate. And let's say you're paying $300 per month towards the balance.
Without a 0% intro APR, you'd end up paying around $1,450 in interest and it would take about 25 months to pay off.
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card:
- You could transfer that balance and pay no interest for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers (a 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after)
- You'd still make $300 monthly payments, but it would all go toward your balance
- You'd save roughly $1,450 in interest
- You'd be debt-free about 4 months sooner
Of course, balance transfers aren't completely free. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 (that's $300 on a $6,000 transfer).
But even after factoring that in, you'd still save roughly $1,150 overall.
That's a real relief. For many people, it's the first time they've actually seen their balance move in the right direction.
Pro tip: Use this free online calculator to help work out how much you can save with a balance transfer.
What to know before you transfer
Before you make the move, there are a few details worth knowing.
- Timing matters: To qualify for the full intro APR offer, you'll need to transfer your balance within the first 120 days of opening your account.
- Stay consistent: Make at least your minimum payment on time each month to keep your introductory rate active for the full offer period.
- Transfer fees: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. Still, that's usually far less than what you'd pay in interest over a year or two on a high-rate card.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also includes helpful tools like payment reminders, credit score tracking, and alerts. These are small features that make it easier to stay on top of your payoff plan.
If high-interest debt is weighing you down, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can be your fresh start. You'll get one of the longest intro APR periods available, and a clear path to becoming debt-free faster.
Our Research Expert