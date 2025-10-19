The Top Balance Transfer Card of October 2025: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months

If you're carrying credit card debt right now, you already know the feeling… Interest piling up, progress stalling, and payments that barely move the needle.

You're far from alone. Motley Fool Money research shows the average American household carries about $9,144 in credit card debt. That's based on total U.S. credit card balances of $1.209 trillion in early 2025, spread across roughly 132 million households.

All that interest adds up fast, which is why credit cards with intro APR offers can be such a lifesaver. And in October 2025, one clearly stands out: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Why this card tops the list

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built for one purpose: saving you interest.

It offers an intro 0% APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (followed by an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR). That's one of the longest intro periods on the market right now.

There's no annual fee, and no flashy rewards or gimmicks. Just breathing room to get back on track.

If you're tired of watching interest eat away at your payments, this is your chance to hit pause -- and finally make progress toward zero debt.