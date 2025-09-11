The Top Balance Transfer Card of September 2025: 0% Intro APR for 21 Months
Credit card debt can add up quickly -- but balance transfer cards are the perfect way to avoid interest while you chip away at debt.
And if you want one of the longest possible 0% intro APRs on balance transfers, look no further: The no-annual-fee Citi Simplicity® Card is here to help.
The Citi Simplicity® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, giving you nearly two years to pay down debt without worrying about interest. A 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period.
It's no wonder the Citi Simplicity® Card is Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2025.
Here's how you can save a bundle with the Citi Simplicity® Card.
Nearly two years of 0% intro APR
In addition to 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, the Citi Simplicity® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. Once those promotional periods end, a 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) APR applies to each.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). But this card is short on fees otherwise -- it has no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR.
It's worth noting that you won't earn rewards of any kind on the Citi Simplicity® Card, and it doesn't have many other notable perks to speak of. But a 0% APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers is about as good as it gets when it comes to balance transfers -- if your priority is paying off debt on another card, it'd be tough to do better than the Citi Simplicity® Card.
Looking to pay off debt fast? Read our full review of the Citi Simplicity® Card and apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
Who is the Citi Simplicity Card right for?
The Citi Simplicity® Card is best for anyone who:
- Has a lot of credit card debt and needs the longest possible 0% intro APR window to pay it down.
- Wants to avoid late fees, annual fees, and penalty APR charges
- Doesn't care about additional perks or earning rewards
If your priority is avoiding interest and additional fees above all else, the Citi Simplicity® Card is the way to go.
One alternative to consider
If you want a card that has 0% intro APR and great rewards, the Discover it® Cash Back is worth a look.
It offers 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (an ongoing 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR will apply after) -- six months shorter than the Citi Simplicity® Card when it comes to balance transfers, but three months longer when it comes to purchases. Note that there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
The card also earns valuable rewards that the Citi Simplicity® Card can't match.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Discover it® Cash Back cardholders can earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. That's a value of $300 a year if you max out every category -- plus, you'll get 1% cash back on all other purchases.
On top of that, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. This welcome offer effectively doubles your rewards for the first 12 months. This makes the Discover it® Cash Back a better fit if you want to earn rewards long after you've paid off your transferred balance.
Want to compare all your options? Check out our full list of the best balance transfer cards available today.
