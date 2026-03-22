The Top No-Annual-Fee Travel Card of March 2026

I like credit card rewards as much as the next person. But it always surprises me how much people are willing to pay in annual fees -- annual fees they may never recoup if they forget to use their card's perks.

That's why I prefer no-annual-fee cards. I can keep them in my wallet for months, years, decades without using them, and not have to worry that I'm losing out. And it's why I love Motley Fool Money's Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026 -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).

Here's why we love this card and what to know before you hit apply.

Get your savings started with an easy-to-earn bonus

First things first: The welcome bonus.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is offering a strong bonus that strikes a balance between value and attainability. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

That means once you spend $1,000 on the card in that first 3 months, you're basically up $200 lifetime in cash redemption value on the card. And it only gets better from there.