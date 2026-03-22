The Top No-Annual-Fee Travel Card of March 2026
I like credit card rewards as much as the next person. But it always surprises me how much people are willing to pay in annual fees -- annual fees they may never recoup if they forget to use their card's perks.
That's why I prefer no-annual-fee cards. I can keep them in my wallet for months, years, decades without using them, and not have to worry that I'm losing out. And it's why I love Motley Fool Money's Best No-Annual-Fee Card of 2026 -- the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees).
Here's why we love this card and what to know before you hit apply.
Get your savings started with an easy-to-earn bonus
First things first: The welcome bonus.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is offering a strong bonus that strikes a balance between value and attainability. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
That means once you spend $1,000 on the card in that first 3 months, you're basically up $200 lifetime in cash redemption value on the card. And it only gets better from there.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
Plus: 3X points on all sorts of everyday categories
The biggest selling point of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, though, is its versatile earning rates. You'll get:
- 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans
- 1X points on other purchases
If you're like me, dining, travel, and gas are probably some of your biggest spending categories. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card offers a strong 3X points in those categories and more, plus 1X points on other purchases.
Plus, your rewards points can be redeemed for gift cards, travel, or statement credits, depending on how you want to use them. That's what I call simple, flexible value.
Ready to start earning today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card to apply now.
Is a travel card right for you?
Top travel cards like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card can deliver serious value -- but only if your spending habits and lifestyle line up with the card's perks. Here's how to tell if a travel card makes sense for you:
- You travel at least a few times per year
- You're okay with earning "points" or "miles" instead of simple cash back
- You're comfortable redeeming rewards through issuer portals and/or transfer partners
- You can take advantage of perks like airport lounge access and travel credits (if you've got a more expensive, "premium" card)
If that doesn't sound like you, no worries -- a simple cash rewards card is probably a better move. And I've got a suggestion here, too: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a flat 2% cash rewards rate on purchases, so you won't have to track categories or think about how to redeem points. Plus, just like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card, there's a $0 annual fee.
In fact, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card won our award for Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 -- we think that basically anyone who lands card can get solid value out of it. If you're not sure about a travel card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is an even simpler way to rack up easy rewards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.